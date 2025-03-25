Big Data Federation Launches Revolutionary Earnings Guidance Forecasts on OdinUltra Platform

Big Data Federation, Inc., a leader in the financial AI space, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Earnings Guidance Forecasts. Available exclusively through the company's flagship OdinUltra platform, this innovative new product provides subscribers with daily-updated forecasts of companies' forward guidance, delivering critical intelligence that often move stock prices beyond the headline earnings numbers themselves.

"What moves stocks on earnings day isn't just whether a company beats or misses analyst expectations-it's often the forward guidance that truly determines market reaction," said Pouya Taaghol, PhD, Founder and CEO of Big Data Federation. "Our new forecasting capability represents a quantum leap in earnings intelligence by providing investors with reliable signals about what management teams are likely to communicate about their outlook."

The forecasts leverage Big Data Federation's proprietary machine learning algorithms, analyzing thousands of variables across traditional and alternative data sources to generate predictions that traditional financial analysis cannot replicate. With four distinct proprietary models to forecast key metrics of each company's upcoming guidance, the platform offers institutional investors unprecedented insight into one of the market's most significant but unpredictable catalysts.

"We've identified that solely trading on the earnings date is a coin toss - 51% of stocks rose the next day over the past ten quarters," added Taaghol. "By providing daily updated forecasts of upcoming guidance, we're giving our clients a significant edge in positioning their portfolios ahead of earnings announcements."

This new offering strategically enhances Big Data Federation's existing suite of financial AI products, creating a more comprehensive ecosystem for sophisticated investors. The Earnings Guidance Forecasts integrate seamlessly with BDF's Financial Forecasts, allowing clients to correlate predicted company guidance with broader market and sector projections for more contextual analysis.

"Our clients can now incorporate these guidance predictions directly into our no-code portfolio strategy builder and backtesting solution," Taaghol explained. "This creates a powerful feedback loop where investors can instantly test how various guidance scenarios might impact their portfolio strategies, all without writing a single line of code."

The integration enables institutional investors to rapidly prototype and backtest earnings-based trading strategies that factor in both historical performance and projected guidance trends. This end-to-end capability-from prediction to strategy implementation-represents a significant advancement in how financial institutions can respond to earnings season volatility.

The Earnings Guidance Forecasts are available immediately to Odin Ultra subscribers, with tiered access options for institutional clients.

About Big Data Federation, Inc.

Big Data Federation is a financial technology company specializing in financial AI data analytics for institutional investors. The company's Odin Ultra platform processes vast amounts of unstructured data to deliver actionable investment insights across multiple asset classes. Founded in 2015, Big Data Federation's growing team consists of mathematicians, data scientists, industry experts, economists and engineers.

