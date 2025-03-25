Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc (OTC Pink:SING) subsidiary Boston Solar, a leading regional solar energy provider, is taking significant strides to enhance its market presence and strategic positioning in the New England real estate market. The company's recent initiatives demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to business growth and sustainable energy solutions.

Strategic Conference Attendance Signals Market Expansion

Boston Solar's President Mike Morlino is set to attend the BISNOW New Hampshire State of the Market Conference on Tuesday, March 25th, marking a pivotal moment in the company's outreach strategy. This high-profile event brings together key industry leaders, including developers, financiers, urban planners, and real estate experts, providing a networking opportunity for Boston Solar.

"Historically our marketing efforts have mainly focused on one channel. This year we have optimized our digital strategy resulting in one of the best if not the best first quarter in company history from a sales perspective. As a Company we are now looking at options to create new partnerships and events like this will give us unique insights and the opportunity to connect with the appropriate decision makers', commented Mike Morlino, President, Boston Solar.

The conference focuses on critical topics such as infrastructure challenges, homeownership costs, and sustainable development trends in New Hampshire. For Boston Solar, this represents a strategic platform to showcase its innovative solar solutions and connect with potential commercial and residential clients.

Multi-Family Solar Installations: A Growing Market Segment

Boston Solar has completed several multi-family home solar installations. This initiative represents more than just a service expansion-it's a calculated market penetration strategy targeting a lucrative and growing segment of the renewable energy landscape and commercial real estate investors.

By including multi-family homes, Boston Solar is positioning itself at the intersection of sustainable energy and real estate development. These installations not only demonstrate the company's technical capabilities but also highlight the economic benefits of solar energy for property developers and residents alike.

Strategic Growth and Market Positioning

Boston Solar's current strategies offer promising indicators of future growth. The company is actively:

Expanding beyond digital marketing channels

Building meaningful industry relationships

Targeting emerging market segments like multi-family solar installations

Positioned as the go-to Solar, energy storage and renewable energy centric business in New England, specifically Massachusetts.

Looking Forward

As the renewable energy market continues to evolve, Boston Solar is well-prepared to capitalize on emerging opportunities. The company's proactive approach to networking, strategic market targeting, and commitment to sustainable solutions make Boston Solar a stand-out option for those interested in the clean energy sector.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/245981_2aa22a35a4956a32_001full.jpg

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

- Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

- Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

- Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

