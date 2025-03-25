Appcues Announces Ryan Barry as CEO to Lead the Future of Customer-Centric Growth

Appcues, the leading platform for product adoption and user engagement, today announced the appointment of Ryan Barry as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Barry steps into the role with a clear mandate: to redefine how technology businesses engage customers and scale customer value in a rapidly changing market.

Introducing Ryan Barry as Appcues CEO, March 2025

Barry brings a proven track record of driving customer-centric growth. Prior to joining Appcues, he successfully scaled Zappi, helping large global brands implement customer-first strategies that significantly improved marketing effectiveness. His insights on customer engagement and market-driven growth were recently featured in the best-selling book The Consumer Insights Revolution, which he co-authored with his former business partner and Zappi's largest customer.

"I'm honored and energized to take on the role of CEO at Appcues," said Barry. "Appcues pioneered product adoption software - and today, we have the opportunity to go even further by helping technology businesses deliver real value to their users at scale. Most companies know what great customer experience looks like - but they struggle to deliver it consistently across the customer journey. That's the challenge Appcues is perfectly positioned to solve."

Barry highlighted the strong foundation built by Jackson Noel, co-founder and outgoing CEO, who is stepping back into a board of directors role.

"Jackson built a great business - with soul," Barry added. "He's a 10/10 man, an incredible leader, and someone I'm lucky to call a partner as he transitions to our board. We share a belief that great culture comes from giving amazing people the agency to improve customer outcomes."

Jackson Noel expressed confidence in Barry's ability to lead Appcues into its next phase of growth:

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ryan as the next CEO of Appcues," said Noel. "Ryan and I share many philosophies on company culture, team building, and customer focus. He's set an exciting vision for the future of our market and I'm eager to support him as he leads Appcues into its next chapter."

Brad Coffey, chairman of the board, also voiced strong support for Barry's vision and leadership:

"Ryan brings a great mix of strategic vision and operational expertise," said Coffey. "He has a deep understanding of our space and how to scale what works - but more importantly, he brings an unmatched level of energy and drive to deliver results for our customers, employees, and shareholders. The way people discover, try, and adopt software is changing rapidly with AI and new types of consumer experiences. Ryan has a clear vision for that future, and I'm excited for him to lead Appcues into that next leg of our journey."

Why Now

Barry steps into the role at a time when technology businesses face growing pressure to improve product adoption and customer retention in a lean market. While companies have the expertise to solve customer challenges, delivering that expertise at scale remains elusive.

"Today's customer experience is fragmented," Barry explained. "GTM teams are under pressure to grow fast with fewer resources. CS teams are stretched thin. Marketing programs are thoughtful but often don't make it all the way through the customer journey. And users? They expect answers and value immediately - or they'll churn in 30 seconds."

Barry outlined the market reality most technology businesses are grappling with:

Most new product launches fall short.

Expansion is hard - even with strong land motions.

Companies struggle to scale the expertise of their best customer-facing people.

Users just want software that works - no QBRs, no waiting.

"Most companies are still running the same playbooks - MQL-driven marketing, siloed execution, and overburdened CS teams holding the whole thing together," Barry added. "They're playing defense. It's a losing battle. And it's time to change."

The Opportunity

Appcues already helps more than 1,400 businesses deliver highly personalized and effective user engagement at scale. Barry believes the next step is to enable companies to move from reactive to proactive customer engagement.

"This isn't about chasing engagement - it's about giving go-to-market teams the power to scale what works, fast," Barry said. "Appcues is in a unique position to help companies anticipate customer needs, deliver value at the moments that matter most, and drive real business outcomes - adoption, expansion, and retention."

Barry pointed to recent success stories, including Fullstory's ability to drive rapid adoption and customer outcomes using Appcues:

"Companies like Fullstory are already proving what's possible when customer engagement is intentional, intelligent, and deeply tied to business outcomes. That's the shift - and we're going to lead it."

What's Next

Barry outlined an ambitious roadmap for Appcues' future, including plans to introduce AI-driven autonomous experience delivery and launch a new customer advisory board and podcast. He also announced a global tour to meet customers and partners in key markets, including San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto, Boston, London, and Tel Aviv.

"The future of customer experience isn't something we'll watch happen -it's something we're going to lead," Barry said. "If you want to be part of it - help us shape this category, challenge the old playbooks, and reimagine how technology companies grow - reach out. Let's make the shift together."

Read Barry's uncut letter to customers and the market: https://www.appcues.com/blog/the-experience-shift.

About Appcues

Appcues is the leading user engagement platform for technology businesses. Founded in 2014, Appcues helps go-to-market teams deliver highly personalized and timely in-app, email, and push experiences at scale, driving faster onboarding, increased product adoption, and improved customer retention. With over 1,400 customers worldwide, Appcues empowers technology companies to deliver the right message, to the right user, at the right time.

For more information, visit www.appcues.com .

