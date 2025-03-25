Nano Labs Ltd: Nano Labs Announces Second Half of 2024 Financial Results

HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) ("we," the "Company" or " Nano Labs"), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results as of December 31, 2024 and for the six months ended December 31, 2024.
Second Half of 2024 Financial Highlights
- Net revenue was RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million) for the second half of 2024, compared to RMB26.1 million in the same period of 2023.
- Gross profit was RMB11.6 million (US$1.6 million) for the second half of 2024, compared to a gross loss of RMB40.6 million in the same period of 2023.
- Loss from operations was RMB39.8 million (US$5.5 million) for the second half of 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB124.4 million in the same period of 2023.
- Net loss was RMB60.4 million (US$8.4 million) for the second half of 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB120.0 million in the same period of 2023.
- Net loss per share (both basic and diluted) was RMB6.01 (US$0.84) for the second half of 2024, compared to a net loss per share (both basic and diluted) of RMB19.12 in the same period of 2023.
Mr. Jianping Kong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The year 2024 brings many opportunities as the Company expanded its business. We have formally established Bitcoin value investment as a new business sector and adopting Bitcoin as our primary reserve asset. As of the date of this press release, the Company holds about 400 BTC with a total purchase price of around $40 million.
Furthermore, in December 2024, we released upgraded complete machine equipped with the Cuckoo 3.0 iteration chip, which shows enhanced performance that achieves world-leading standard. This important improvement provides us with a key advantage to grow our market share. With the accelerated evolution of AI, we plan to create AI applications within the Web3.0 ecosystem and focus on integrating AI with Web3.0 technologies.
Through our visionary strategic planning and persistent execution, we remain committed to deepening our expertise in the Web3.0 domain. We believe we are able to create great value and deliver strong results for our supporters."
Mr. Bing Chen, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "for the second half of 2024, our net revenue was RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million). In addition, the net loss was RMB60.4 million (US$8.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB120.0 million in the same period of 2023. We are confident that we are able to to deliver exceptional value creation and present a satisfactory performance report to our stakeholders."
Second Half of 2024 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenue was RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million) for the second half of 2024, compared to RMB26.1 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in net revenues was primarily due to the decrease in sales volume of iPollo V Series.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million) for the second half of 2024, compared to RMB66.6 million for the same period of 2023. The change was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume and less inventory write-down recorded.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses decreased by 38.7% to RMB51.4 million (US$7.1 million) for the second half of 2024 from RMB83.8 million for the same period of 2023.
- Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 17.7% to RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million) for the second half of 2024, from RMB5.8 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to the decrease in employee salary expenses.
- General and administrative expenses increased by 13.5% to RMB25.4 million (US$3.5 million) for the second half of 2024, from RMB22.4 million for the same period of 2023. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the increase in depreciation expenses.
- Research and development expenses decreased by 61.9% to RMB21.2 million (US$3.0 million) for the second half of 2024, from RMB55.6 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to the decrease in salary expenses, material fees, and equipment fees.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was RMB39.8 million (US$5.5 million) for the second half of 2024, compared with loss from operations of RMB124.4 million for the same period of 2023.
Finance Expenses
Finance expenses was RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million) for the second half of 2024, compared with finance income of RMB0.7 million for the same period of 2023.
Interest Expenses
Interest expenses was RMB4.9 million (US$0.7 million) for the second half of 2024, compared with nil for the same period of 2023. The change was due to the completion of construction in progress and cease of interest capitalization during the first half of 2024.
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies was RMB 15.7 million (US$2.2 million) loss for the second half of 2024, compared with nil for the same period of 2023.
Net Loss
Net loss was RMB60.4 million (US$8.4 million) for the second half of 2024, compared with RMB120.0 million in the same period of 2023.
Basic and Diluted Loss Per Ordinary Share attributable to Nano Labs Ltd
Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB6.01 (US$0.84) for the second half of 2024, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of RMB19.12 for the same period of 2023.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB32.4 million (US$4.5 million), compared with RMB48.2 million as of December 31, 2023.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB7.1884 to US$1.00, the central parity rate on December 31, 2024 published by the People's Bank of China.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted net income/(loss) as an additional non-GAAP measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense.
We present the non-GAAP financial measure because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges and non-operating items. We also believe that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.
The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the non-GAAP financial measure is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
Conference Call
The Company will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 pm Beijing Time) on March 25, 2025.
About Nano Labs Ltd
Nano Labs Ltd is a leading fabless integrated circuit ("IC") design company and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing ("HTC") chips, high performance computing ("HPC") chips, distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards ("NICs") vision computing chips and distributed rendering. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit ("FPU") architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. Nano Lab's Cuckoo series are one of the first near-memory HTC chips available in the market*. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: ir.nano.cn.
*According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.
Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's plan to appeal the Staff's determination, which can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
As of December 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
48,164,664
32,431,081
4,511,585
Restricted cash
417,990
418,722
58,250
Accounts receivable, net
1,739,065
572,803
79,683
Inventories, net
12,874,986
29,866,418
4,154,807
Prepayments
24,386,010
4,606,066
640,764
Other current assets
37,908,092
55,858,433
7,770,635
Cryptocurrencies
-
242,889,085
33,789,033
Total current assets
125,490,807
366,642,608
51,004,757
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
169,653,582
197,341,915
27,452,829
Intangible asset, net
47,731,288
46,745,444
6,502,900
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,424,554
5,203,525
723,878
Total non-current assets
224,809,424
249,290,884
34,679,607
TOTAL ASSETS
350,300,231
615,933,492
85,684,364
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Current liabilities:
Short-term debts
20,000,000
18,000,000
2,504,034
Current portion of long-term debts
3,410,000
5,350,000
744,255
Accounts payable
16,875,586
18,101,451
2,518,147
Advance from customers
107,826,617
98,895,905
13,757,708
Operating lease liabilities, current
3,479,752
1,914,109
266,277
Other current liabilities
90,978,171
67,163,217
9,343,278
Total current liabilities
242,570,126
209,424,682
29,133,699
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debts
120,260,783
170,683,636
23,744,315
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
3,730,672
2,917,350
405,841
Total non-current liabilities
123,991,455
173,600,986
24,150,156
Total liabilities
366,561,581
383,025,668
53,283,855
Shareholders' equity (deficit):
Class A ordinary shares ($0.002 par
50,106
176,842
24,601
Class B ordinary shares ($0.002 par
36,894
36,894
5,132
Additional paid-in capital
428,310,028
780,499,664
108,577,662
Accumulated deficit
(452,031,693)
(565,218,741)
(78,629,283)
Statutory reserves
6,647,109
6,647,109
924,699
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,254,558
8,647,353
1,202,959
Total Nano Labs Ltd shareholders' equity
(14,732,998)
230,789,121
32,105,770
Noncontrolling interests
(1,528,352)
2,118,703
294,739
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
(16,261,350)
232,907,824
32,400,509
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
350,300,231
615,933,492
85,684,364
*After giving effect of the 2-for-1 and 10-for-1 reverse stock split effective on January 31, 2024 and November 3,
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended December 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
26,066,660
15,856,436
2,205,837
Cost of revenues
66,617,485
4,284,184
595,986
Gross profit (loss)
(40,550,825)
11,572,252
1,609,851
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
5,830,986
4,801,639
667,970
General and administrative expenses
22,360,766
25,379,491
3,530,618
Research and development expenses
55,648,133
21,210,897
2,950,712
Total operating expenses
83,839,885
51,392,027
7,149,300
Loss from operations
(124,390,710)
(39,819,775)
(5,539,449)
Other expenses (income):
Finance expenses (income)
(680,536)
1,994,310
277,434
Interest expenses
-
4,903,728
682,172
Interest income
(153,112)
(407,669)
(56,712)
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
-
15,744,170
2,190,219
Other income
(3,507,095)
(1,660,935)
(231,058)
Total other expenses (income)
(4,340,743)
20,573,604
2,862,055
Loss before income tax provision
(120,049,967)
(60,393,379)
(8,401,504)
Income tax provision
(17,394)
-
-
Net loss
(120,032,573)
(60,393,379)
(8,401,504)
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,528,282)
(4,440,071)
(617,672)
Net loss attributable to Nano Labs Ltd
(118,504,291)
(55,953,308)
(7,783,832)
Comprehensive income (loss):
Net loss
(120,032,573)
(60,393,379)
(8,401,504)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,616,096)
1,591,571
221,408
Comprehensive Loss
(121,648,669)
(58,801,808)
(8,180,096)
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,528,352)
(4,440,489)
(617,730)
Comprehensive loss attributable to Nano Labs Ltd
(120,120,317)
(54,361,319)
(7,562,366)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Nano Labs
Basic*
(19.12)
(6.01)
(0.84)
Diluted*
(19.12)
(6.01)
(0.84)
Weighted average number of shares used in per share
Basic*
6,197,066
9,316,203
9,316,203
Diluted*
6,197,066
9,316,203
9,316,203
*After giving effect of the 2-for-1 and 10-for-1 reverse stock split effective on January 31, 2024 and November 3,
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended December 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss
(120,032,573)
(60,393,379)
(8,401,504)
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
580,813
116,013
16,139
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss
(119,451,760)
(60,277,366)
(8,385,365)
