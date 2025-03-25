Smithfield Foods, Inc.: Smithfield Foods Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Results Led By Packaged Meats Segment

SMITHFIELD, Va., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2024. The Company also provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2025 and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Net sales of $14.1 billion

Operating profit of $1.1 billion; adjusted operating profit of $1.0 billion

Operating margin of 7.9%; adjusted operating margin of 7.2%

Packaged Meats segment operating profit of $1.2 billion; adjusted operating profit of $1.1 billion - both records

Packaged Meats segment operating profit margin of 14.0%; adjusted operating profit margin of 13.6%, up 70 basis points from 12.9% in fiscal 2023

Net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield of $2.06; adjusted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield of $1.88

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Net sales of $4.0 billion

Operating profit of $335 million; adjusted operating profit of $315 million, up from adjusted operating profit of $230 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

Operating margin of 8.5%; adjusted operating margin of 8.0%

Packaged Meats segment operating profit of $313 million; operating profit margin of 12.7%

Net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield of $0.56; adjusted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield of $0.52

CEO Perspective

"We are excited to return to the U.S. public markets as a leading packaged meats company with strong profitability and a solid balance sheet to support our future growth," said Smithfield President and CEO Shane Smith. "In fiscal 2024, we delivered operating profit of more than $1.1 billion and adjusted operating profit of $1.0 billion, up nearly four times from adjusted operating profit of $258 million in 2023. This strong rebound reflects our resilient business model, led by another year of record profits in our Packaged Meats segment, our third consecutive year of profit growth in our Fresh Pork segment and a more than $600 million increase in Hog Production segment profitability."

Smith continued, "Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to execute the strategies that have more than doubled our Packaged Meats segment operating profit over the past ten years as well as our strategies to further optimize our Fresh Pork and Hog Production operations. We have built a solid foundation that positions us well for the future with a strong balance sheet and ample cash flow to support our growth strategies and increase value for our shareholders."

Review of Financial Results

Results of Operations

Sales



Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended





December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

$

Change

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

$

Change

(in millions)

(in millions) Sales by segment:





















Packaged Meats $ 2,458

$ 2,404

$ 54

$ 8,319

$ 8,280

$ 39 Fresh Pork 2,002

1,836

166

7,873

7,832

42 Hog Production 782

819

(37)

3,002

3,317

(315) Other 121

178

(57)

471

559

(88) Total segment sales 5,364

5,238

126

19,665

19,988

(323) Inter-segment sales eliminations:





















Fresh Pork (754)

(617)

(137)

(2,990)

(2,694)

(296) Hog Production (659)

(621)

(37)

(2,533)

(2,646)

114 Other -

(2)

2

(1)

(7)

6 Total inter-segment sales

eliminations (1,413)

(1,240)

(173)

(5,524)

(5,348)

(176) Sales $ 3,951

$ 3,998

$ (47)

$ 14,142

$ 14,640

$ (498)

Operating Profit (Loss)



Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended





December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

$

Change

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

$

Change

(in millions)

(in millions) Packaged Meats $ 313

$ 306

$ 7

$ 1,168

$ 1,066

$ 102 Fresh Pork 70

45

26

266

117

150 Hog Production (8)

(131)

122

(144)

(756)

612 Other 17

13

4

35

(4)

39 Corporate expenses (62)

(25)

(37)

(153)

(107)

(46) Unallocated 4

(324)

328

(55)

(371)

316 Operating profit (loss) $ 335

$ (116)

$ 450

$ 1,118

$ (56)

$ 1,174

We recently removed income from equity method investments from the measure of segment profit reviewed by our Chief Operating Decision Maker. Accordingly, the historical segment results presented herein have been retrospectively adjusted to remove income from equity method investments.

Financial Position

As of December 29, 2024, we had $3,245 million of available liquidity consisting of $943 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2,303 million of availability under our committed credit facilities. We generated $916 million in cash flows from operating activities and ended fiscal year 2024 with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.8x.

Dividend Update

On March 24, 2025, our Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which is payable on April 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2025. We anticipate the remaining quarterly dividends in fiscal year 2025 will be $0.25 per share, resulting in an annual dividend rate in fiscal year 2025 of $1.00 per share. The declaration of dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board and depends on various factors, including our net income, financial condition, cash requirements, business prospects, and other factors that our Board deems relevant to its analysis and decision making.

FY 2025 Outlook

For Fiscal Year 2025, the Company expects:

Packaged Meats segment adjusted operating profit of between $1,050 million to $1,150 million.

Fresh Pork segment adjusted operating profit of between $150 million to $250 million.

Hog Production segment adjusted operating (loss)/profit of between $(50) million to $50 million.

Total Company adjusted operating profit of between $1,100 million to $1,300 million.

Total Company sales to increase in the low-to-mid-single-digit percent range compared to fiscal year 2024.

Capital expenditures of between $400 million to $500 million. Capital expenditures include investments in profit improvement projects as well as projects for maintenance and repair.

An effective tax rate of between 23.0% and 25.0%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial information that is not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including (i) adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield, (ii) adjusted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield, (iii) EBITDA from continuing operations, (iv) adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, (v) adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted operating profit, (vii) adjusted operating profit margin, (viii) net debt and (ix) ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. We refer to these measures as "non-GAAP" financial measures.

(i) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield is defined as net income (loss), excluding the effects of legal settlements (both gain and loss) and loss contingencies, transactions or events that are not part of our core business activities or are unusual in nature (whether gains or losses) and the tax effects of the foregoing items. We believe that adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield is a useful measure because it excludes the effects of discontinued operations, non-operating gains and losses and other items that are unusual in nature, infrequent in occurrence or otherwise stem from strategic decisions to restructure our operations. (ii) Adjusted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield is defined as adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield divided by total outstanding common shares. (iii) EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA is a useful measure because it excludes the effects of financing and investing activities by eliminating interest and depreciation costs to provide a comparable year-over-year analysis. (iv) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for legal settlements (both gain and loss) and loss contingencies and transactions or events that are not part of our core business activities or are unusual in nature (whether gains or losses). We believe that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a useful measure because it excludes the effects of discontinued operations, non-operating gains and losses and other items that are unusual in nature, infrequent in occurrence or otherwise stem from strategic decisions to restructure our operations. (v) Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations is defined as adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations divided by total sales. We believe that adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations is a useful measure because it evaluates overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and possible future investment opportunities. (vi) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit, excluding items that are unusual in nature, infrequent in occurrence or otherwise stem from strategic decisions to restructure our operations. (vii) Adjusted operating profit margin is adjusted operating profit expressed as a percentage of revenues. We believe that adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield, adjusted net income from continuing operations per common share attributable to Smithfield, adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin provide a better understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations of our business. (viii) Net debt is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations, including the current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents. We believe that net debt is a useful measure because it helps to give investors a clear understanding of our financial position and is also used to calculate certain leverage ratios. (ix) Ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. We believe that ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a useful measure because it monitors the sustainability of our debt levels and our ability to take on additional debt against adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is used as an operating performance measure.

Although these non-GAAP measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies in industries similar to ours, these non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, are not measurements of our performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and should not be used by investors or other users of our financial statements in isolation for formulating decisions, as such non-GAAP measures exclude a number of important cash and non-cash charges.

You should be aware that our presentation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is provided in this release.

The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2025 includes adjusted operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit. The Company is not able to reconcile its fiscal year 2025 projected adjusted results to its fiscal year 2025 projected GAAP results because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for these forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort.

(Financial Tables Follow)

SMITHFIELD FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except for share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023 Sales $ 3,951

$ 3,998

$ 14,142

$ 14,640 Cost of sales 3,418

3,713

12,244

13,751 Gross profit 533

285

1,897

889 Selling, general and administrative expenses 246

407

840

1,050 Operating gains (47)

(6)

(60)

(105) Operating profit (loss) 335

(116)

1,118

(56) Interest expense, net 14

17

66

76 Non-operating (gains) losses 5

(6)

(9)

(3) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 316

(126)

1,061

(129) Income tax expense (benefit) 105

(42)

271

(41) (Income) loss from equity method investments (6)

46

(8)

46 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 217

(131)

798

(133) Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling

interests 6

8

14

5 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

Smithfield 211

(139)

783

(138)















Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (3)

53

184

185 Income tax expense from discontinued operations 4

10

13

30 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to

Smithfield (7)

43

172

155 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests -

-

2

- Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to

Smithfield (7)

43

170

155















Net income (loss) 210

(87)

970

23 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6

8

17

5 Net income (loss) attributable to Smithfield $ 204

$ (96)

$ 953

$ 17















Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Smithfield:













Basic and diluted:













Continuing operations $ 0.56

$ (0.37)

$ 2.06

$ (0.36) Discontinued operations (0.02)

0.11

0.45

0.41 Total $ 0.54

$ (0.25)

$ 2.51

$ 0.05















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 380,069,232

380,069,232

380,069,232

380,069,232 Diluted 380,069,232

380,069,232

380,069,232

380,069,232

SMITHFIELD FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except share data)



December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 943

$ 687 Accounts receivable, net 558

577 Inventories, net 2,412

2,536 Current assets of discontinued operations -

958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 290

163 Total current assets 4,202

4,921







Property, plant and equipment, net 3,176

3,347 Goodwill 1,613

1,627 Intangible assets, net 1,266

1,274 Operating lease assets 335

381 Equity method investments 202

191 Long-term assets of discontinued operations -

1,347 Other assets 260

230 Total assets $ 11,054

$ 13,317







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 777

789 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 3

27 Current portion of operating lease obligations 56

63 Current liabilities of discontinued operations -

406 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 871

1,166 Total current liabilities 1,706

2,450







Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 1,999

2,006 Long-term operating lease obligations 286

325 Deferred income taxes, net 518

474 Net long-term pension obligation 279

255 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations -

86 Other liabilities 208

235







Redeemable noncontrolling interests 225

246







Commitments and contingencies













Equity:





Shareholder's equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding -

- Common stock, no par value, 5,000,000,000 shares authorized, 380,069,232 issued and

outstanding -

- Additional paid-in capital 3,102

4,152 Retained earnings 3,184

3,588 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (452)

(500) Total shareholder's equity 5,834

7,241 Noncontrolling interests -

- Total equity 5,834

7,241 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,054

$ 13,317

SMITHFIELD FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions)



Twelve Months Ended

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 970

$ 23 Less: Net income from discontinued operations (172)

(155) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 798

$ (133) Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash flows from

operating activities of continuing operations:





Depreciation and amortization 339

427 Deferred income taxes 91

(130) Impairment of assets 1

1 (Income) loss from equity method investments (8)

46 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets 15

11 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (35)

(85) Change in accounts receivable (6)

157 Change in inventories 138

469 Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets (88)

57 Change in accounts payable (19)

(215) Change in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (261)

80 Other (49)

2 Net cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations 916

688







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (350)

(353) Net expenditures from breeding stock transactions (43)

(48) Investments in partnerships and other assets (13)

(27) Business dispositions -

13 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets 99

219 Other 9

3 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities of continuing operations (298)

(194)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of dividends (288)

(323) Repayments to Securitization Facility (14)

(226) Proceeds from Securitization Facility 14

226 Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest -

(15) Net repayments to revolving credit facilities (8)

(7) Principal payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations (24)

(4) Payment of deferred purchase consideration for acquisition (2)

(2) Other 1

(2) Net cash flows used in financing activities of continuing operations (321)

(353)







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash from continuing operations (7)

3









Twelve Months Ended

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023 Cash flows from discontinued operations





Net cash flows from operating activities of discontinued operations 221

346 Net cash flows used in investing activities of discontinued operations (171)

(128) Net cash flows used in financing activities of discontinued operations (143)

(180) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash from discontinued operations (5)

- Net change in cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (98)

38







Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 192

181







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (including discontinued

operations) 751

570 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (including discontinued operations) 943

751 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash attributable discontinued operations at end of

period -

(64) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 943

$ 687

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Smithfield and Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations per Common Share Attributable to Smithfield

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended Affected income

statement account

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023



(in millions, except per share data)

Net income from continuing operations

attributable to Smithfield 211

(139)

783

(138)



Employee Retention Tax Credits (1) -

-

(86)

-

Cost of sales Employee Retention Tax Credits (1) -

-

(1)

-

SG&A West Coast Exit and Hog Production

Reform (2) (38)

-

(38)

-

Operating gains West Coast Exit and Hog Production

Reform (3) 18

99

31

195

Cost of sales West Coast Exit and Hog Production

Reform (4) -

49

-

49

(Income) loss from

equity method

investments Insurance recoveries -

-

(4)

(5)

Operating gains Litigation charges (5) -

196

-

208

SG&A Gain on sale of Vernon, California

facility -

-

-

(86)

Operating gains Incremental costs from destruction of

property -

2

4

3

Cost of sales Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments (6) 5

(89)

24

(94)

Income tax expense

(benefit) Adjusted net income from continuing

operations attributable to Smithfield 196

118

714

132























Net income (loss) from continuing

operations attributable to Smithfield per

common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.56

$ (0.37)

$ 2.06

$ (0.36)



Adjusted net income from continuing

operations attributable to Smithfield per

common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.52

$ 0.31

$ 1.88

$ 0.35

















(1) The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provided an employee retention credit to eligible employers who paid qualified wages to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second quarter of 2024, we recognized $86 million and $1 million of employee retention credits in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively. (2) Includes a $32 million gain on sale of our Utah hog farms and a $6 million gain on the sale of breeding stock to Murphy Family Farms LLC. (3) Consists of costs related to the closure of our Vernon, California processing facility, the closure and/or reduction of certain farms in Arizona, California, Missouri and Utah and certain residual operating and restructuring expenses, including the termination of a number of agreements with contract farmers, workforce reduction, and accelerated depreciation of machinery equipment with no future alternative use, due to discontinuation of operations in the West Coast and efforts to improve the cost structure of our Hog Production segment. (4) Includes an impairment of certain biogas assets recognized by our joint venture, Align, and costs incurred in connection with the closure of certain farms in Missouri that impacted assets owned by our joint venture, Monarch. (5) Consists of accruals for the antitrust price-fixing and antitrust wage-fixing litigation matters. (6) Represents the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments based on a statutory tax rate of 25.7%.

EBITDA from Continuing Operations, Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from Continuing Operations

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Affected income

statement account

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023



(in millions, except percentages)



Net income (loss) from continuing

operations $ 217

$ (131)

$ 798

$ (133)



Interest expense, net 14

17

66

76



Income tax expense (benefit) 105

(42)

271

(41)



Depreciation and amortization 87

131

339

427



EBITDA from continuing operations $ 423

$ (24)

$ 1,474

$ 329



Employee Retention Tax Credits -

-

(86)

-

Cost of sales Employee Retention Tax Credits -

-

(1)

-

SG&A West Coast Exit and Hog Production

Reform (38)

-

(38)

-

Operating gains West Coast Exit and Hog Production

Reform (1) 17

57

29

110

Cost of sales West Coast Exit and Hog Production

Reform -

49

-

49

(Income) loss from

equity method

investments Insurance recoveries -

-

(4)

(5)

Operating gains Incremental costs from destruction of

property -

2

4

3

Cost of sales Litigation charges -

196

-

208

SG&A Gain on sale of Vernon, California

facility -

-

-

(86)

Operating gains Adjusted EBITDA from continuing

operations $ 402

$ 279

$ 1,379

$ 610























Net income (loss) margin from continuing

operations 5.5 %

(3.3) %

5.6 %

(0.9) %



Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing

operations 10.2 %

7.0 %

9.7 %

4.2 %

















(1) Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization charges of $1 million and $42 million for the three months ended December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $2 million and $85 million for fiscal years 2024 and 2023, respectively, as such charges are included in the depreciation and amortization line in this table.

Net Debt and Ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and finance lease obligations to net debt, the ratio of total debt and finance lease obligations to net income from continuing operations, and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA.



Twelve Months Ended

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

(in millions, except ratios) Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease $ 3

$ 27 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 1,999

2,006 Total debt and finance lease obligations 2,002

2,033 Cash and cash equivalents (943)

(687) Net debt $ 1,059

$ 1,345







Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 798

$ (133) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $1,379

$610







Ratio of total debt and finance lease obligations to net income (loss) from continuing

operations 2.5x

(15.3x) Ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 0.8x

2.2x

Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit Margin

The following table provides a reconciliation of operating profit to adjusted operating profit. Adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin are non-GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended December 29, 2024 Packaged

Meats

Fresh Pork

Hog

Production

Other (1)

Corporate (2)

Unallocated (3)

Consolidated

(in millions, except percentages) Operating profit (loss) $ 313

$ 70

$ (8)

$ 17

$ (62)

$ 4

$ 335 Hog Production Reform -

-

-

-

-

(20)

(20) Adjusted operating

profit (loss) $ 313

$ 70

$ (8)

$ 17

$ (62)

$ (16)

$ 315



























Operating profit (loss)

margin 12.7 %

3.5 %

(1.0) %

13.7 %

NM

NM

8.5 % Adjusted operating profit

(loss) margin 12.7 %

3.5 %

(1.0) %

13.7 %

NM

NM

8.0 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Packaged

Meats

Fresh Pork

Hog

Production

Other (1)

Corporate (2)

Unallocated (3)

Consolidated

(in millions, except percentages) Operating profit (loss) $ 306

$ 45

$ (131)

$ 13

$ (25)

$ (324)

$ (116) Litigation charges -

-

-

-

-

196

196 West Coast Exit and Hog

Production Reform -

-

-

-

-

148

148 Incremental costs from

destruction of property -

-

-

-

-

2

2 Adjusted operating

profit (loss) $ 306

$ 45

$ (131)

$ 13

$ (25)

$ 22

$ 230



























Operating profit (loss)

margin 12.7 %

2.4 %

(15.9) %

7.1 %

NM

NM

(2.9) % Adjusted operating profit

(loss) margin 12.7 %

2.4 %

(15.9) %

7.1 %

NM

NM

5.7 %

Twelve Months Ended December 29, 2024 Packaged

Meats

Fresh Pork

Hog

Production

Other (1)

Corporate (2)

Unallocated (3)

Consolidated

(in millions, except percentages) Operating profit (loss) $ 1,168

$ 266

$ (144)

$ 35

$ (153)

$ (55)

$ 1,118 Employee retention tax

credits (38)

(41)

(8)

-

-

-

(87) West Coast Exit and Hog

Production Reform -

-

-

-

-

(7)

(7) Insurance recoveries -

-

-

-

-

(4)

(4) Incremental costs from

destruction of property -

-

-

-

-

4

4 Adjusted operating

profit (loss) $ 1,130

$ 225

$ (152)

$ 35

$ (153)

$ (61)

$ 1,024



























Operating profit (loss)

margin 14.0 %

3.4 %

(4.8) %

7.4 %

NM

NM

7.9 % Adjusted operating profit

(loss) margin 13.6 %

2.9 %

(5.0) %

7.4 %

NM

NM

7.2 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Packaged

Meats

Fresh Pork

Hog

Production

Other (1)

Corporate (2)

Unallocated (3)

Consolidated

(in millions, except percentages) Operating profit (loss) $ 1,066

$ 117

$ (756)

$ (4)

$ (107)

$ (371)

$ (56) Litigation charges -

-

-

-

-

208

208 West Coast Exit and Hog

Production Reform -

-

-

-

-

195

195 Gain on sale of Vernon,

California facility -

-

-

-

-

(86)

(86) Insurance recoveries -

-

-

-

-

(5)

(5) Incremental costs from

destruction of property -

-

-

-

-

3

3 Adjusted operating

profit (loss) $ 1,066

$ 117

$ (756)

$ (4)

$ (107)

$ (56)

$ 258



























Operating profit (loss)

margin 12.9 %

1.5 %

(22.8) %

(0.8) %

NM

NM

(0.4) % Adjusted operating profit

(loss) margin 12.9 %

1.5 %

(22.8) %

(0.8) %

NM

NM

1.8 %













(1) Includes our Mexico and Bioscience operations. (2) Represents general corporate expenses for management and administration of the business. (3) Includes certain costs of sales, SG&A and operating gains that we do not allocate to our segments.

