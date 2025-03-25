i-80 Gold Corp: i-80 Gold Confirms Reporting Schedule for Technical Reports and Q4/Full Year 2024 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80 Gold", or the "Company") announces an updated reporting timeline for the disclosure of its technical reports and 2024 financial reports for the fourth quarter and full year.

Technical Report Filing

Earlier this quarter, the Company released Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") press releases on five gold projects, namely Cove, Archimedes Underground, Mineral Point Open Pit, Granite Creek Underground and Granite Creek Open Pit (collectively, the "Projects"), which are contained on three separate properties. Technical reports for each of these three properties, will provide additional details on these five Projects and will be filed on Monday, March 31, 2025.

In compliance, with S-K 1300 and Item 601 of Regulation S-K 1300, an S-K 1300 Report is being prepared for each property and will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Additionally, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, the corresponding NI 43-101 reports will be filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for each property. As such, the Company will be filing a total of eight technical reports, including the Lone Tree property.

All reports will also be available on the Company's website at www.i80gold.com.

Form 10-K Filing

As a first-time US domestic issuer, transitioning from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") to US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP"), i-80 Gold will file its Form 10-K after market close on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Q4 and Full Year Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results for 2024, followed by a Q&A session on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Those wishing to join the event via webcast can do so at the following link https://app.webinar.net/AEMPpwJB0wv and those wishing to join via telephone can do so at the following numbers 1-416-945-7677 (local/international toll) or

1-888-699-1199 (North America toll-free).

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada -focused mining company committed to building a mid-tier gold producer through a new development plan to advance its high-quality asset portfolio. The Company is the fourth largest gold mineral resource holder in the state with a pipeline of high-grade development and production-stage projects strategically located in Nevada's most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its fully permitted central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth. i-80 Gold's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IAU) and the NYSE American (NYSE: IAUX). For more information, visit www.i80gold.com.

