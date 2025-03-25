The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes Acquires 3GTMS

Strengthens Transportation Management Capabilities for Shippers and Logistics Services Providers

WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired 3GTMS (3G), a leading provider of transportation management solutions.

Based in the US, 3G's transportation management solutions combine modern cloud architecture, an expansive carrier network, and planning-driven automation to help customers improve costs, customer satisfaction, and efficiency. Shippers, third-party logistics providers and freight brokers leverage 3G's platform to optimize domestic over-the-road shipments with tools for planning, rating, consolidation, and routing that cover the entire shipment lifecycle.

"3G's solution footprint for freight in North America is highly complementary, bringing strong domestic transportation management functionality for truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and parcel modes," said Andrew Roszko, Chief Commercial Officer at Descartes. "The acquisition also expands our carrier reach in North America, including the addition of a network of API-integrated LTL carriers. When combined with Descartes' existing transportation management tools and our Global Logistics Network, we see a tremendous opportunity to deliver even more value to our combined customer base."

"Much like Descartes, 3G has been successfully building solutions that connect shippers, carriers and logistics services providers to efficiently digitize and manage the lifecycle of shipments," said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes' CEO. "We look forward to working with 3G's team of deep domain experts to bring our products together and we're thrilled to welcome 3G's partners and customers into the Descartes family."

3G is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Descartes acquired 3G for approximately US $115 million, satisfied from cash on hand. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel and Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to 3G, while Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel and Centerview Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Descartes.

