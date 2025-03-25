Anzeige
Michelin: Restatement of segment reporting of interim periods (Q1, H1, 9M) 2024

March 25th, 2025

23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND

Restatement of segment reporting of interim periods (Q1, H1, 9M) 2024

The below information reflects the intermediate (Q1, H1, 9M) restatements following to the changes in the scope of reporting segments implemented in 2024. These changes were mainly related to the Two-wheel tire business, which is now consolidated in the SR1 (Automotive, Two-wheel and related distribution segment), in alignment with the internal reporting process. The restated values for the intermediate periods (Q1, H1, 9M) become the 2024 reference values that will be used for the 2025 and forthcoming publications.

M€ Q1 2024
released		 Q1 2024
restated		 H1 2024
released		 H1 2024
restated		 9M 2024
released		 9M 2024
restated		 FY 2024
released (same as restated)

SR1
Sales 3 376 3 518 6 847 7 151 10 356 10 777 14 667
SOI
914 946

1 917
SOI %
13.4% 13.2%

13.1%
SR2
Sales 1 595 1 584 3 263 3 232 4 933 4 909 6 599
SOI
300 306

597
SOI %
9.2% 9.5%

9.0%
SR3


Sales 1 671 1 539
3 371 3 098
4 882 4 485
5 926
SOI
568 530

864
SOI %
16.8% 17.1%

14.6%
Group


Sales 6 642
13 481
20 171
27 193
SOI
1 782

3 378
SOI %
13.2%

12.4%

