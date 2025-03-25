Michelin: Restatement of segment reporting of interim periods (Q1, H1, 9M) 2024

March 25th, 2025

23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND

Restatement of segment reporting of interim periods (Q1, H1, 9M) 2024

The below information reflects the intermediate (Q1, H1, 9M) restatements following to the changes in the scope of reporting segments implemented in 2024. These changes were mainly related to the Two-wheel tire business, which is now consolidated in the SR1 (Automotive, Two-wheel and related distribution segment), in alignment with the internal reporting process. The restated values for the intermediate periods (Q1, H1, 9M) become the 2024 reference values that will be used for the 2025 and forthcoming publications.