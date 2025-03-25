Stambaugh Ness and Zweig Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Support AEC Firms

Stambaugh Ness (SN) and Zweig Group, two leading business and consulting services firms serving the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, are excited to announce a strategic partnership designed to elevate and expand the service and support available to AEC firms nationwide.

Stambaugh Ness Partners with Zweig Group

Logos of Stambaugh Ness and Zweig Group. Stambaugh Ness's logo, a plus sign is shown, followed by Zweig Group's logo.

This collaborative effort brings together two industry powerhouses with a shared commitment to empowering AEC firms through innovative strategies, specialized expertise, and actionable insights. By leveraging their combined strengths, SN and Zweig Group aim to deliver enhanced solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities facing the AEC marketplace today.

A Shared Vision for Elevating AEC

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our ability to serve the AEC industry," said Steven L. Hake, CEO and President of Stambaugh Ness. "By aligning with Zweig Group, we're creating a powerful synergy that will allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients and help them achieve their strategic goals."

Chad Clinehens, President and CEO of Zweig Group, echoed this sentiment: "At Zweig Group, we're dedicated to driving revenue, profitability, and performance for AEC firms. Our partnership with Stambaugh Ness creates an unprecedented collective of AEC data, insights, and business consulting resources. This partnership is very exciting as it advances our collective mission to elevate the industry."

Better Together

The partnership will focus on delivering a broader range of services, joint thought leadership and training, and new industry-focused collaborations. By working together, Stambaugh Ness and Zweig Group will enhance their ability to provide solutions that address critical industry needs such as talent management, business strategy, mergers & acquisitions, financial performance, and operational efficiency. Together, they are poised to drive meaningful change and support the long-term success of AEC firms nationwide.

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness (SN) is a professional services firm serving clients nationally with a singular focus on architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC). With Stambaugh Ness, clients have access to a wide array of services - including advisory, technology, and accounting and tax - that enable them to meet compliance requirements, avoid risk, thrive, and grow. Learn more at www.stambaughness.com.

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, a four-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, is a management consulting firm dedicated to the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Through its consulting, research, awards, and training programs, Zweig Group empowers firms to compete, grow, and succeed. Its expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, financial management, ownership transition, and more. Learn more at www.zweiggroup.com.

Contact Information

Alyson Fieldman

Chief Growth Officer

afieldman@stambaughness.com

717.481.3025





SOURCE: Stambaugh Ness

