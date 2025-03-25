John Galt Solutions Congratulates Acme United Corporation's Ben Heinemeyer, a 2025 Pros to Know Award Recipient

Supply and Demand Chain Executive Recognizes Ben Heinemeyer as a Rising Star

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, congratulates esteemed customer Ben Heinemeyer, Director of Supply Chain Analytics and Forecasting at Acme United Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of innovative cutting, measuring, first aid and sharpening products, on being honored as one of 2025's Pros to Know Award recipients by Supply and Demand Chain Executive. Ben is recognized in the Rising Stars category.

This annual award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized among the 2025 Pros to Know," said Ben Heinemeyer. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and our shared commitment to innovation and collaboration in supply chain planning."

As Director of Supply Chain Analytics and Forecasting at Acme United Corporation, Ben plays a vital role in driving operational excellence and innovation across the company's diverse market segments, including education, home, office, industrial, and sporting goods. In the past year, Ben spearheaded the company's digital supply chain transformation initiative, including leading the upgrade and implementation of the cloud-based Atlas Planning Platform from John Galt Solutions. This milestone modernized the company's supply chain infrastructure for the first time in more than a decade, enabling automation and improved operational efficiency.

"The adoption of the Atlas Planning Platform has been a game-changer for Acme United, and I'm excited to continue leveraging advanced technologies to drive further improvements," continued Ben.

With the implementation of Atlas, Ben and his team have significantly streamlined order-writing processes, reduced manual workloads and increased productivity. Ben's laser-focused approach to user adoption has helped ensure a smooth transition to the new cloud-based solution, while fostering a collaborative and data-driven culture. His people-first training approach, designed to accommodate diverse learning styles, has enhanced user engagement and strengthened team confidence.

"We are excited to see Ben recognized as a 2025 Pros to Know," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "His leadership and vision exemplify what it means to be a Rising Star in supply chain. Ben and his team are driving digital transformation at Acme United through the Atlas Planning Platform, showing the power of innovation and strategic thinking. We look forward to seeing his continued success in shaping the future of supply chain planning and Acme United's record sales and growth."

John Galt Solutions is honored to partner with Acme United Corporation and to celebrate Ben's well-deserved recognition. His forward-thinking approach to advanced technologies, including machine learning and scenario modeling, positions Acme United for long-term success.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.?

