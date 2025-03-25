Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 15:02 Uhr
Ayers Auction & Real Estate: Ayers Auction Presents Rare Opportunity: 116 Acres on Norris Lake Up for Online Auction

Finanznachrichten News

First Time on the Market in Over 40 Years!

LAFOLLETTE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / Ayers Auction & Real Estate is proud to present a rare opportunity to own 116 acres of pristine recreational land with 4,500 feet of Norris Lake frontage. Known as the "Old Boy Scout Camp," this property has remained off the market for over 40 years and is now available through an online-only auction ending Thursday, April 22 at 6 PM.

116 Acres on Norris Lake

116 Acres on Norris Lake
Aerial View

This expansive, wooded tract features mature hardwoods, gentle slopes to the water, and convenient access from Murrayville Rd. and Sharp Cemetery Ln. With electric service available and city water within 500 feet, the property offers a unique combination of seclusion and accessibility.

Ayers Auction has successfully sold multiple properties on Norris Lake, making this an excellent opportunity for buyers looking to invest in one of East Tennessee's most sought-after waterfront locations. This parcel is subject to TVA deed restrictions and cannot be further subdivided.

Auction Details:

  • Location: Murrayville Rd., LaFollette, TN 37766

  • Auction Ends: Thursday, April 22 at 6 PM

  • Inspection: Available Anytime

  • Terms: 10% down within 24 hours of auction completion, balance due upon closing within 40 days. 10% Buyer's Premium.

Who Should Buy This Property?

This rare Norris Lake property is perfect for:

  • Outdoor Enthusiasts & Recreational Buyers - Ideal for those seeking a private retreat for hunting, hiking, camping, or lakeside relaxation.

  • Investors & Land Speculators - A unique opportunity to acquire large, untouched acreage in a highly desirable lakefront area.

  • Conservation & Preservation Organizations - Ideal for groups focused on maintaining the natural landscape and shoreline of Norris Lake.

  • Family Estates & Private Owners - Perfect for those seeking a secluded lakeside getaway for generations to enjoy.

  • Hunting & Fishing Enthusiasts - With abundant wildlife and direct lake access, this property is well-suited for outdoor sports.

  • Local & Regional Buyers - An excellent opportunity for nearby residents looking to secure a large, scenic property for personal or recreational use.

Ayers Auction & Real Estate has a proven track record of successfully marketing and selling high-value waterfront and recreational properties, including multiple sales on Norris Lake. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, Ayers continues to connect buyers with exceptional investment opportunities.

Auctioneer: Paul Provins, TN LIC# 4528

Contact Information

Paul Provins
Auctioneer
support@ayersauctionrealty.com
4235624941

.

SOURCE: Ayers Auction & Real Estate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
