Monarch Air Group, LLC: Monarch Air Group Appoints Katrina Thompson as Aircraft Sourcing Manager

Monarch Air Group, a leading provider of private jet charter services, is proud to announce the promotion of executive account manager Katrina Thompson to Aircraft Sourcing Manager, effective immediately.

Thompson, who joined Monarch Air Group in 2023, has consistently demonstrated her expertise in the aviation industry. With a background as a flight attendant, a licensed pilot, and a highly successful charter sales broker, she brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to her new role.

Thompson's journey with Monarch Air Group began in the operations department, where she earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service and support to clients. Her dedication and expertise have allowed her to rapidly advance within the company, moving from operations to broker and now stepping into this highly coveted leadership position in aircraft sourcing.

"We are thrilled to have Katrina lead our sourcing team," said David Gitman, Monarch's CEO. "Her diverse experience and passion for aviation makes her an invaluable asset to our company."

In her new role, Thompson will oversee the sourcing of aircraft for Monarch's clientele, ensuring that every flight is tailored to meet the unique needs of each mission. "Every flight tells a story, and I am excited to play a key role in creating seamless experiences by connecting the right aircraft to the right mission," Thompson said.

Thompson is a graduate of Florida International University and attended Broward College for flight school. This announcement is especially significant as we celebrate Women's History Month, highlighting the remarkable achievements of women in the aviation industry and beyond.

