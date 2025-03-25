DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal & Wildfang Launch Limited Edition Bridal Suit for a New Generation of 'Power Brides'

From the "Power Bride" to the Boardroom and everywhere in between, David's & WILDFANG Join Forces to Bring Confidence, Versatility and Quality Elevated Tailoring to a new generation of Brides and Shoppers

David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, proudly announces its newest partnership with female and queer-founded fearless fashion brand WILDFANG , beginning with a limited edition collaboration to round out the celebration of Women's History Month. Launching today, David's and WILDFANG have come together to design the "Little White Suit," exclusively available on DavidsBridal.com - created for a new generation of brides. Thoughtfully designed with expert tailoring, premium craftsmanship, and a modern edge, the David's x WILDFANG's "Empower" suit is for brides rewriting the rules, making it the perfect look from engagement to the aisle and any milestone in between. Whether an engagement party, rehearsal dinner, courthouse ceremony, or a bold wedding-day statement, the limited edition suit blends the attitude of WILDFANG's empowering brand with the unparalleled design expertise of David's.

"David's collaboration with WILDFANG is about breaking barriers and creating space for women to express their unique style, whether that's down the aisle, in the office, or out on the town," shared Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer at David's Bridal. "We're selective about the brands we partner with and are proud to work alongside WILDFANG to champion inclusivity and female empowerment through highly crafted, uniquely designed pieces that give women the freedom to celebrate their confidence on their terms."

"For years, our customers have come to us to help them celebrate their big day while staying true to themselves- and now, with David's, we can empower even more women to be unapologetically bold down the aisle," added Emma McIlroy, WILDFANG Co-Founder and CEO. "WILDFANG and David's are both rooted in inclusivity and accessibility. We believe that all women should have access to clothing that suit their individual styles, especially on that special day. Plus, who doesn't love real pockets and some serious stretch!"

The Little White Suit is designed with individuality and elevated tailoring that moves with your body, which only WILDFANG can deliver, and the quality and accessibility that David's is beloved for. Tailored to perfection by women, for women, the limited edition David's x WILDFANG "Empower" suit features Wildfang's FAMOUS FOR Tux Blazer and Slim Crop Pant in a luxurious white lace jacquard with premium custom options.

In addition to the special collaboration "Empower" blazer and pant, a curated collection of WILDFANG suiting pieces is debuting today online, with more drops in the coming months. With WILDFANG joining as David's newest dropship partner, the initial 10-piece selection includes expertly crafted pieces, including blazers, dress shirts, trousers and vests - pieces start at $98 and are available from size XS - 4X, with pants available in 0-30W. Both brands have a shared mission of empowering women to look and feel their best and a priority focus on inclusivity and accessibility. David's and WILDFANG are working together to bring women a fresh take on curated personal style with high-end tailored suiting pieces.

As the go-to destination for all things weddings and special occasions, David's believes that all women should feel their best when celebrating life's milestone moments, and this partnership with WILDFANG reinforces the company's commitment to providing shoppers with diverse and modern fashion for every occasion, every budget and every unique style. Matching David's renowned craftsmanship, WILDFANG's pieces feature intricate patterns, and abstract and bold designs varying from florals, geometric patterns and vibrant colors.

The "Empower" Suit by David's x WILDFANG is available for a limited time exclusively on DavidsBridal.com , alongside select pieces from WILDFANG's renowned suiting styles and offerings from full looks to individual suit pieces. To learn more about the new line and David's partnership with WILDFANG new era of style, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that serve wedding and special occasion consumers and the industry at large.

David's boasts the industry's only loyalty program, the Diamond Loyalty Program . This program, with almost 3 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux , Shutterfly , Little Tuxedos and much more, including the opportunity to win a free honeymoon. Additionally, Pearl by David's offers consumers a wedding website , universal wedding registry , robust wedding checklist , and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides with their perfect vendor partners.

Pearl Media Network allows advertisers to tap into David's Bridal unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through content across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more. Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About Wildfang

Built by women, for women, Wildfang is on a mission to rethink gender norms and how they show up in fashion. We believe your clothes should be as unique and expressive as you are and that your gender shouldn't dictate your access to clothing, careers, capital or community. We began in a studio apartment in Portland, OR with equal parts nerve and naivety. And since then, we've given back over $1 million to good causes and made some damn fine blazers (with pockets!) and button ups (sans boob gap!) along the way.

