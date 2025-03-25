Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - OnX is proud to celebrate a significant milestone in its more than 40-year history of delivering industry-leading technology solutions to public and private organizations across Canada. Recently marking 10 consecutive years of double-digit growth, the company remains dedicated to driving innovation and transformative outcomes for its customers.

OnX is a trusted partner to public and private organizations looking to align advanced technologies-including AI-with clear, outcome-driven business goals. By combining a best-in-class technology portfolio with comprehensive professional and managed services, OnX delivers the agility, scalability, and resilience needed to lead in today's evolving digital landscape.

Core strengths are centered in a multidisciplinary team of certified engineers, solution architects, analysts, and data specialists with deep expertise across cloud, infrastructure, digital workplace, and data intelligence. From AI-enabled automation and data readiness to proactive service management, OnX empowers clients to modernize operations, enhance service delivery, and unlock measurable business value.

"Rooted in Canada since 1983, OnX has always taken a relationship-first approach. The decade-long run of compounded double-digit growth we've experienced is a direct reflection of the talent and tenure of the incredible team we have at OnX. Our success is built on strong relationships, whether with our clients, our communities, or with each other. That people-first mindset has enabled us to outpace the market and transform our business," said Paul Khawaja, President & CEO. "Congratulations to the entire OnX team for your dedication-and to our clients, thank you for your continued trust. We're excited for what we'll achieve together next."

Specializing in cloud, consulting, cybersecurity, digital workplace, application modernization, infrastructure, and managed services, OnX is also making significant investments to become a forward-thinking Canadian AI enablement provider. These investments aim to help organizations capitalize on AI's transformative potential by ensuring data readiness, implementing strategically aligned AI infrastructure, developing governance frameworks, and building processes to integrate AI into core business operations, creating meaningful competitive advantages.

As part of its AI initiative, OnX is pleased to welcome Celio Casadei as the Senior Vice President of Cloud and AI. A dynamic leader, Celio brings extensive expertise in managing and delivering large-scale cloud, data, and AI solutions. His proven track record of driving operational excellence, optimizing modern infrastructure, and advancing AI innovations spans industries including financial services, telecom, insurance, and government.

"I am thrilled to join OnX and build upon its long-standing reputation as a leading Canadian technology provider," said Celio. "OnX sets the gold standard for delivering outstanding results, and I look forward to accelerating our cloud and AI strategies to stay ahead in this transformative era."

About OnX

OnX is a leading technology solution provider that serves businesses, healthcare organizations, and government agencies across Canada. OnX combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including AI Enablement, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, OnX delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.onx.com.

