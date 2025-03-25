3i Launches P10 Ultra: An 18,000 Pa Robot Vacuum with UltraReach Mop for Deep Spring Cleaning

HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring cleaning season approaches, 3i, a pioneering smart home brand, is making deep cleaning easier than ever with the launch of the 3i P10 Ultra, an 18,000 Pa deep-cleaning robot vacuum with UltraReach Mop. Featuring exceptional suction, an extendable mop for edge cleaning, and an all-in-one station for self-maintenance, the P10 Ultra ensures a thoroughly clean home with minimal manual intervention.

3i P10 Ultra: Engineered for True Deep Cleaning

The 3i P10 Ultra delivers exceptional cleaning performance with powerful suction and an innovative UltraReach Mop that automatically extends and retracts to clean hard-to-reach corners and along edges. Its dual spinning mops are continuously dampened, spinning at 220 RPM with downward pressure, mimicking manual mopping to remove stubborn dirt effortlessly.

In addition to mopping, the P10 Ultra offers industry-leading 18,000 Pa vacuuming power, boasting over twice the suction of many competitors. It effectively picks up dust and large debris from deep within crevices and carpet fibers, making it ideal for tackling hidden dirt during spring cleaning. The anti-tangle brushes prevent hair from wrapping, while the TangleCut feature automatically cuts tangled hair when the robot returns to its station.

For special carpet care, the P10 Ultra utilizes ultrasonic carpet detection to automatically boost suction and lift the mops 0.4 inches (10.5 mm), ensuring carpets remain dry and clean. Users can customize carpet cleaning preferences, such as prioritizing carpets, double-cleaning them, or avoiding long-pile rugs, all without manually adjusting the robot.

Another key highlight is the all-in-one station for self-maintaining, which eliminates much need for manual cleaning. The station automatically washes mops with 140?/60? hot water and dries them with heated air, dispenses detergent and refills the robot's water tank with clean water, and collects dust and debris into a spacious bag, requiring disposal only every 70 days. Each time the robot returns to the station, it receives a complete cleaning, ready for the next use.

Utilizing LiDAR, dual 3D structured light, and an AI camera, the P10 Ultra maps home layouts in 3D, detects objects even in the dark, and intelligently adapts to cleaning challenges. It recognizes over 100 types of object, avoids obstacles like slippers, cables, and socks, and adjusts its cleaning method for pet spills and liquid messes. Users can further customize their cleaning experience via the 3i App.

To celebrate the 3i P10 Ultra's launch in the US, 3i is offering exclusive discounts during the spring sale (March 25-31): $300 off, now $799 (MSRP $1,099). The P10 Ultra will also be released on Amazon DE/FR/IT/ES from April 1st, for a special launch price of 799 € (MSRP 999 €).

Spring Into a Cleaner Home

3i is also offering major discounts on its flagship, the S10 Ultra, the world's first WaterRecycle Floor Washing Robot Vacuum. This model delivers a more effortless hands-free cleaning experience, as its WaterRecycle station distills wastewater for reuse and can even extract fresh water from the air. This totally eliminates the need to manually dump dirty water or frequently refill the clean water tank. Unlike traditional setups, there's no need for plumbing, either, allowing users to place and move the station freely. The S10 also features an extendable roller mop that can self-clean while mopping, making it especially effective at handling tough wet messes like ketchup on hardwood floors.

During the spring sale (March 25-31), the 3i S10 Ultra is available for $1,299/1,299 € after a $600/400 € discount on Amazon US and EU(DE/FR/IT/ES).

About 3i

3i is a pioneering smart home brand fueled by imagination, innovation, and intelligence. Founded by PICEA Corporation - a global leader in robotic cleaning product manufacturing with over 30% of the high-end robot vacuum market - 3i aims to make advanced solutions accessible to every home.

With a vision to deliver effortless cleanliness, unparalleled convenience, and lasting peace of mind, 3i is committed to creating never-before-seen products that address both common and overlooked household challenges.

For more information, please visit 3itech.com .

