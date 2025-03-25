PioCreat 3D Showcases Cutting-Edge Dental 3D Printing Solutions at IDS 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PioCreat 3D, a global innovator in dental 3D printing technology, is showcasing its latest innovations under the PioNext brand at the International Dental Show (IDS) 2025, which is being held at the Cologne International Exhibition Center, Germany, from March 25 to 29. Visit PioCreat 3D at Booth G038 H039 in Hall 5.1 for an exclusive look at the latest PioNext dental 3D printing solutions.

With years of expertise in dental equipment and material development, PioCreat 3D has become a trusted leader in the dental 3D printing industry. At IDS 2025, the company is demonstrating its ability to streamline workflows and deliver precise solutions for dental applications, including surgical guides, crowns, bridges, dentures, and orthodontic appliances.

Key Highlights at PioCreat 3D's Booth

Cutting-Edge Dental 3D Printers:

DJ89PLUS: An 8K LCD 3D printer with 29µm precision, heating chamber, and stable performance for dental applications.

D158: A compact DLP 3D printer with 62µm precision, automatic lifting cover, and stable Z-axis, designed for reliable and efficient dental printing.

DJ68: Features a 6.8? 9K LCD screen with 8520 x 4320 resolution and 18µm XY-axis accuracy, ideal for dental and jewelry applications.

Over 10 High-Performance Dental Resins:

Biocompatible and durable options include ortho model 2.0 resin, temporary restoration resin, surgical guide resin, try-in resin, gingiva resin, IBT resin, etc.

"We're excited to meet the global dental community at IDS 2025," said Fred Liu, CEO of PioCreat 3D and a founder of Creality. "As the leading dental trade fair, IDS is the perfect platform to showcase our latest solutions, connect with professionals, and explore new trends, while building partnerships to advance the dental industry and improve patient care.

About PioCreat 3D

Founded in 2015 in Shenzhen, PioCreat 3D is a global leader in advanced 3D printing solutions. Specializing in industrial, dental, medical, jewelry, and engineering sectors, as well as consumer markets, PioCreat 3D develops cutting-edge printers, software, and materials to provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions for professionals worldwide.

