The successful European platform aims to bring singles together IRL in the city with one of the highest amounts of dating app users in the world.

Breeze, the dating app for real dates, announces its expansion into the United States. Starting with New York City, the platform targets online dating fatigue by encouraging users to schedule an in-person date right away without endless swiping and chatting.

With established success in Europe since its launch in 2020, Breeze has organized over 300,000 dates across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the U.K., and France, with partner locations in more than 34 cities. Designed for all singles, the platform has also focused on establishing itself as an inclusive option for the LGBTQ+ community.

What makes Breeze different?

No Chatting: Unlike other dating apps, Breeze does not have a chat function, meaning users take time back from hours of endless swiping. With limited curated potential daily matches, users immediately share their availability and schedule their date after matching at one of the Breeze-partnered bars and restaurants.

Honest Business Model : Breeze does not sell subscriptions or user data for advertising. Instead, users only pay once they receive value: a date. This means the company's goals are in line with theirs: Getting them off the app and on a date as quickly as possible.

: Breeze does not sell subscriptions or user data for advertising. Instead, users only pay once they receive value: a date. This means the company's goals are in line with theirs: Getting them off the app and on a date as quickly as possible. Designed for Safety: All daters are screened and urged to verify their identity. First dates are hosted in safe and secure partner locations where the staff can keep an eye out for you.

All daters are screened and urged to verify their identity. First dates are hosted in safe and secure partner locations where the staff can keep an eye out for you. Intentional Dates: Breeze daters show their commitment to meeting each other in-person by paying up front. Users' accounts get frozen if they cancel too often. No-shows rarely happen, but if they do, users get banned from the app.

Breeze daters show their commitment to meeting each other in-person by paying up front. Users' accounts get frozen if they cancel too often. No-shows rarely happen, but if they do, users get banned from the app. Trending Partner Locations: Dates are hosted at nearby, verified venues with a discounted drink included in the reservation made in-app. A few notable NYC locations include: Romeos, The Seville, Juliette Restaurant, and more!

"We're so excited to introduce New Yorkers to a new way of online dating by focusing on what we all crave-safe and face-to-face dates based on real chemistry," said Marco van der Woude, Co-Founder Head of Business Development of Breeze. "The average dating app user spends around 38 hours swiping and chatting before they end up meeting someone in real life, and it's clearly not working. We're redefining the experience by eliminating pre-date messaging altogether, prioritizing face-to-face interactions."

For more information and to download the app on iOS and Android, visit breeze.social and follow @breeze.social on Instagram and TikTok.

About Breeze

Breeze was founded in 2020 by seven student co-founders in the Netherlands with a mission to make online dating human again. Frustrated by the inefficiency of traditional dating apps, they set out to create a platform that prioritizes quality over quantity, making dating effortless and intentional. Breeze eliminates endless scrolling-removing the digital barriers that keep people from meeting in real life- focusing instead on effortless, real-life dates. Since its launch, Breeze has expanded across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the U.K., France, and now the U.S., helping singles find genuine connection beyond the screen. Learn more at breeze.social.

