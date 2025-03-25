Brigade Electronics: Construction and mining: Brigade to showcase site vehicle safety solutions at bauma 2025

SOUTH DARENTH, England , March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade will be demonstrating its range of safety solutions for vehicles in the construction and mining industries as part of its attendance at bauma 2025 between 7th and 13th April.

According to Eurostat, in 2022 the highest incidence of non-fatal accidents at work occurred in construction, and the highest incidence of fatal accidents took place in the mining and quarrying sector.

Rough terrain, poor visibility, difficult weather conditions and numerous blind spots combine to create extremely hazardous environments in which workers are at high risk of death or injury. Keeping the workforce safe is a top priority for site managers, and intelligent safety solutions are an essential component for all site vehicles.

At bauma, the experts from Brigade will be available to discuss the complex safety requirements of the construction and mining sector and offer guidance on a wide range of products which will prevent collisions and safeguard workforces. These include its Backeye360AI camera system and radar detection technology as well as other AI cameras which utilise the latest technology to aid visibility in elevated driver positions and difficult site conditions.

Brigade's industry-leading AI cameras are featured in collaboration with solutions from Topcon Electronics. Topcon Electronics is one of the global market leaders in the development and production of operator consoles for mobile machinery. Combining the powerful Topcon Opus B6 with Brigade's AI camera removes the need for further integration. The 10-inch screen size and powerful processor were designed for easy use in commercial vehicles and feature high-definition AHD 1080P with image-processing and detected-person overlay directly from the camera unit.

Maurizio Cagno, Regional Director at Brigade, said:

"Brigade's mission since 1976 has been to prevent collisions and save lives, and as shown by statistics, the construction and mining industries need considerable input to maintain safe sites. All our products are rigorously tested to withstand harsh working environments, enabling operators to drive with confidence. We will be available throughout the week to provide our expert advice to any operator looking for recommendations for the best safety solutions for their machinery. We look forward to welcoming attendees to our stand."

Brigade Electronics will be attending bauma 2025 at München, Germany from 7th to 13th April and exhibiting its range of fleet transport safety systems. Find them at A5.515.

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to manoeuvre safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first reversing alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the very latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors, enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.

