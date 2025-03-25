easyJet plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

DJ Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

easyJet plc (EZJ) Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 25-March-2025 / 14:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 March 2025 easyJet plc ("easyJet") Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker easyJet is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Liberum Limited ("Panmure Liberum") as its Joint Corporate Broker, working alongside BNP Paribas, with immediate effect. Enquiries: Institutional investors and analysts: Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Joint Corporate Brokers: BNP Paribas +44 (0) 20 7595 2000 Andrew Forrester / Matt Randall Panmure Liberum +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 Bidhi Bhoma / Nick How / Satbir Kler

