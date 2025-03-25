Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
25.03.25
12:46 Uhr
5,888 Euro
+0,104
+1,80 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
25.03.2025 15:33 Uhr
25.03.2025 15:33 Uhr
easyJet plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 
25-March-2025 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 March 2025 
 
easyJet plc 
("easyJet") 
 
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 
 
easyJet is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Liberum Limited ("Panmure Liberum") as its Joint Corporate 
Broker, working alongside BNP Paribas, with immediate effect. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Institutional investors and analysts: 
Adrian Talbot      Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles       Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron      Teneo          +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
 
Joint Corporate Brokers: 
BNP Paribas                    +44 (0) 20 7595 2000 
Andrew Forrester / Matt Randall 
 
 
Panmure Liberum                  +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 
Bidhi Bhoma / Nick How / Satbir Kler

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380118 
EQS News ID:  2105922 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105922&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
