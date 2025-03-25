EZVIZ, a smart home brand favored by worldwide families, is sparking a wave of home upgrades with its big spring sale. Recognizing home as the pivot of life, EZVIZ drops unbeatable discounts across its product portfolio to make home security accessible to everyone. From smart home cameras to smart entry products, the versatile devices that cater to various needs of families and provide all-round protection and convenience can now be required at affordable prices.

EZVIZ kicks off its big spring sale with unparalleled offers.

EZVIZ' s Spring Sale runs from March 25 to 31 on its online shop Amazon Canada. For all homeowners looking to take better care of their loved ones and themselves, here are some supreme offers:

H9c Dual-Lens Pan Tilt Camera now $99.99, was $169.99

The H9c Dual revolutionizes outdoor security with a groundbreaking co-acted dual-lens design, delivering complete coverage without the need for multiple cameras. Its wide-angle lens captures the big picture, while the pan-and-tilt zoom lens tracks movement up close for unmatched clarity. Powered by AI, it detects people and vehicles instantly-whether it's kids playing outside or a car pulling in. Even at night, color night vision keeps everything sharp and full of life. Upgrade to smarter outdoor protection this spring with 41% off for a limited time!

C8c Pan Tilt Wi-Fi Camera now $59.99, was $89.99

A powerful yet budget-friendly upgrade to outdoor security. The C8c's pan-and-tilt design eliminates blind spots with a sweeping 1080p view, while AI-powered detection and auto-tracking capture every movement with precision. Engineered for all-weather reliability, it delivers 24/7 protection with color night vision and deters intruders with a strobe light and siren-ensuring unwavering security, rain or shine.

TY2 Smart Wi-Fi Pan Tilt Camera now $25.49, was $39.99

Blending into any indoor space, the TY2 is a hands-free solution for home security and communication. Its 360-degree field of view provides full-room coverage, while smart tracking locks onto movement for precise activity recording. With high-quality two-way audio and smart night vision, it ensures real-time monitoring and interaction with family and pets from anywhere. Thoughtfully designed for indoor living, the TY2 also features a sleep mode to pause monitoring, offering both security and privacy when needed.

