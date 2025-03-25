Drug Discovery Services Market worth US$27.23 billion in 2030 with 10.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Drug Discovery Services Market , valued at US$14.89 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.7%, reaching US$16.36 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$27.23 billion by 2030. Growing R&D expenditure from drug pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, the increasing R&D pipeline creating a need for increased analytical testing outsourcing, initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs, and the high cost of in-house drug development are contributing to market growth. In addition, technological advancements, the development of new drug discovery techniques, the expiration of patents, and the increasing demand for specialized testing services among end users present further avenues for growth.

Key segments positively impacting the market include chemistry services, with the largest share dominant due to technologies such as combinatorial chemistry and structure-based drug design. In the therapeutic area, the oncology segment commanded the highest market share. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end users, owing to high research & development investments.

By Based on Chemistry Services Segment, the market is segmented by type into chemistry services, and biology services. The chemistry services segment dominated the market in 2024. The chemistry services hold a significant share in the market owing to the introduction of technologies such as combinatorial chemistry and structure-based drug design. Rising demand for high-quality, safe, and effective drugs to support growth also support the analytical chemistry services market growth.

By Based on Biologics Segment, the drug type segment is sub-segmented into biologics and small molecules. Biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing biologics for various therapeutic areas, development of biologics, high cost of biologics, complexity of biologic drugs and safety and manufacturing issues related to biologics are all driving this segment growth. Biotech pharma companies are outsourcing biologic drug discovery and development to experienced service providers.

By geography, the drug discovery services market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the market due to a presence of well-established CROs, rising R&D expenditure, and rapid growth in the biosimilar and biologics markets. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is witnessing rapid growth, due to the expanding pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, the rising number of CROs, and less-stringent regulations for drug discovery processes in several APAC countries.

The report profiles key players such as Charles River Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), and Pharmaron (China), and Labcorp (US), among others.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US):

offers a complete and integrated portfolio of discovery services. It has a strong geographic footprint and operates in more than 150 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. It gained over USD 14 billion in revenue in 2024 from its Life Sciences Solutions segment, which provides drug discovery services. In November 2024, the company launched a suite of expanded CRO and CDMO services under its brand- Accelerator Drug Development. In June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. expanded its clinical research laboratory in Wisconsin. The new 72,500-square-foot building increases the site's chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytical capabilities as part of its clinical development and laboratory services.

Charles River Laboratories (US):

is a global drug discovery service CRO that provides a comprehensive portfolio of drug discovery and early-stage development products and services. The company has made several acquisitions, partnerships, and cooperation deals. For example, in January 2023, the company acquired SAMDI Tech, which provides label HTS solutions for drug discovery research. In January 2025, the company signed a partnership deal with NJ Bio, a CRO that provides integrated chemistry and bioconjugation services for Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) development from concept to clinic. The strategic alliance combines Charles River's end-to-end ADC discovery services with NJ Bio's bioconjugation and manufacturing capabilities.

WuXi AppTec (China):

has wide range of discovery and development services. China, the US, Germany, Iceland, Israel, and Korea make up the majority of its loyal customerbase. The organization prioritizes upholding service quality while promptly adjusting to transformational and innovative circumstances. To increase its capability and capacity in the worldwide market, the company concentrates on expansions. The business has expanded its capacity several times in the past four years. The corporation announced plans to invest up to USD 1.43 billion in July 2022 to build and open a new research and development and manufacturing facility in Singapore. Additionally, WuXi AppTec's Lab Testing Division (LTD) increased the toxicological capacity at the Suzhou safety assessment facility in November 2019.

Pharmaron (China):

is one of the leading players in the global drug discovery services market. Pharmaron is one of the progressive contract research organizations (CROs) that provide fully integrated services across the drug discovery and development pipeline. With expertise spanning medicinal chemistry and biology, Pharmaron supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies in accelerating new therapeutic discovery. The company's offering specially emphasizes end-to-end solutions, from target identification to preclinical candidate selection, thus making the whole process efficient. The company focuses on both organic growth and inorganic growth strategies like acquisitions and expansions for increasing its shares in the global drug discovery services market. For example, in January 2022, Pharmaron acquired the Commercial API Manufacturing Facility in the UK from Recipharm. The synergistic integration of the Cramlington Site with Pharmaron's existing service capabilities of discovery, process development, and early-stage cGMP API manufacturing at Hoddesdon will enable a complete end-to-end chemistry and manufacturing service offering in the UK.

