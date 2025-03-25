Whittier Trust Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions of Mathew N.S. Neben and Charlie R. Normandin

Whittier Trust Strengthens Client Service Excellence Within Reno and San Francisco Offices Through Advancement of Distinguished Internal Talent

Whittier Trust is pleased to announce the promotions of Mathew N.S. Neben to Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Charlie R. Normandin to Vice President, Client Advisor. These advancements reflect Whittier Trust's continued commitment to finding and developing top-tier talent and its dedication to providing personalized, relationship-driven wealth management services.

"Charlie and Mat exemplify Whittier Trust's core values-deep expertise, a client-first mindset, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "Charlie's meticulous approach to fiduciary and financial planning and Mat's leadership in investment strategy reinforce our mission to deliver highly personalized, long-term wealth solutions."

Mathew Neben has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager in Whittier Trust's Reno office. With over a decade at the firm, Mat manages equity, fixed income, and alternative assets for high-net-worth individuals and foundations. As a member of Whittier Trust's Investment Committee, he helps shape the firm's overall investment strategy and conducts in-depth analysis of companies in the Communication Services sector. In his new role, he will continue to refine Whittier Trust's investment approach while deepening client relationships through customized portfolio management.

Charlie Normandin steps into the position of Vice President, Client Advisor in Whittier Trust's San Francisco office. Since joining the firm in 2020, Charlie has been instrumental in providing tailored family office services, fiduciary guidance, and financial planning for high-net-worth clients. His keen attention to detail allows him to craft optimal solutions to complex wealth management challenges. In his expanded role, Charlie will continue to deliver strategic financial advice while strengthening Whittier Trust's client service capabilities in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Beyond their professional achievements, both Mat and Charlie are dedicated to their local communities. Mat serves on the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, supporting youth development initiatives in Northern Nevada. Charlie is an active member of the San Francisco Estate Planning Council and a passionate advocate for youth organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club.

Whittier Trust views its employees as the foundation of the firm's success. By fostering a culture of leadership, collaboration, and mentorship, the wealth management company enables team members to grow both personally and professionally. With diverse experiences and expertise, each team member brings fresh insights and innovative solutions that enhance the client experience. Through ongoing knowledge sharing and professional development, Whittier Trust empowers its advisors and portfolio managers in each office to deliver exceptional service, providing clients with local strategic guidance and personalized wealth solutions to preserve and grow their assets for generations.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

