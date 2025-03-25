London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - CEO and Director of Sends, Alona Shevtsova, will join industry leaders at a panel discussion titled "Could AI Win the Financial Crime Battle?" at Pay360. The panelists will explore the topics of main trends of AI usage for fraud and cyber-crime, and how machine learning and synthetic data be leveraged for real-time fraud detection.





Alona Shevtsova will share Sends' experience in using AI-driven third-party solutions, discuss trends in synthetic data detection, and talk about the growing importance of AI in financial security.

"At Sends, we combine AI innovation with human expertise to stay ahead of financial crime. Our goal isn't just to prevent fraud - we're redefining trust and security standards in fintech," said Alona Shevtsova.

The discussion will also cover the ethical challenges of AI, regulatory concerns, and its potential to revolutionise fraud prevention over the next three years. Other panellists include Kathy Griffin (Uber Payments UK) and Rich Bromley (Monzo), with Masha Cilliers (The Payments Association) moderating.

About Sends

Sends is a Britain-based financial service provider offering acquiring and multicurrency IBANs. Authorised EMI by the FCA since 2017, Sends is a full-fledged replacement for the traditional bank account. Sends platform is designed both for private and legal entities.

*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED. Registered in England and Walesб (Company number 11070048).

