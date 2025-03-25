PlayBetter Launches TrackBetter.com: The Ultimate Destination for Endurance & Adventure Sports Technology

TrackBetter Launches As Dedicated Online Retailer for Data-Driven Endurance & Adventure Athletes Seeking the Best in Fitness & Outdoor Tech

PlayBetter, a leading online retailer of sports and fitness technology, is proud to announce the launch of TrackBetter.com, a new e-commerce destination focused exclusively on endurance & outdoor technology for runners, cyclists, multi-sport athletes & adventurers.

TrackBetter Logo

TrackBetter's product line will include smartwatches, outdoor GPS, bike computers and biometric trackers from top brands like Garmin, COROS, Suunto, and Polar, offering high-performance wearables and training technology for athletes who rely on data to push their limits.

With the tagline "Track it, or it didn't happen," TrackBetter celebrates the mindset of today's competitive athletes and adventurers-those who use cutting-edge analytics, GPS precision, and physiological insights to optimize every workout, race, and recovery.

TrackBetter was built for those who are dedicated to the process-the ones who embrace the pain, stacking every effort, every cold, dark morning, every aching mile-brick by brick. To those who understand the real gift is the journey, not the finish line.

A New Chapter in PlayBetter's Evolution

PlayBetter.com launched in 2011 as a golf technology retailer, quickly becoming a trusted destination for golfers seeking the best GPS devices, rangefinders, and swing analyzers. As the demand for multi-sport technology grew, PlayBetter expanded its product lineup to include smartwatches, fitness trackers, bike computers, outdoor GPS and performance-focused wearables. Recognizing the growing community of endurance athletes who rely on data for their training and competition, the company created TrackBetter-a brand that dives deeper into the world of running, cycling, outdoor and endurance sports technology.

"Our customers at PlayBetter have always trusted us for the best in golf & fitness technology, but we saw a growing demand for a retailer that could go even deeper into endurance sports tech," said Chris Regan, a triathlete and Director of Growth at PlayBetter. "TrackBetter was born out of that need-to provide dedicated athletes with the latest and most advanced tracking technology, expert insights, and a shopping experience built specifically for performance goals."

Built for the Data-Driven Athlete

TrackBetter isn't just a retailer-it's a resource for endurance & adventure athletes who want to understand and maximize their performance data. The platform will provide:

A curated selection of high-performance smartwatches, GPS trackers, bike technology, heart rate monitors and more tailored to running, cycling, triathlon training, hiking and outdoor adventures

Detailed product comparisons and expert buying guides

Performance insights breakdowns to help athletes interpret and act on their data

Fast shipping and expert customer support

From first-time marathoners to elite triathletes, TrackBetter is the go-to destination for athletes who want to train smarter, track better, and push their limits.

About TrackBetter

TrackBetter.com is an online retailer specializing in endurance and outdoor technology, offering a curated selection of smartwatches, GPS trackers, bike technology, heart rate monitors, and performance analytics tools from brands like Garmin, COROS, Suunto, and Polar. A spin-off from PlayBetter, which began as a golf technology retailer before expanding into multi-sport fitness tech, TrackBetter was created to serve modern endurance & adventure athletes who thrive on data-driven performance. Learn more at TrackBetter.com

Contact Information

Spiro Alafassos

Founder, PlayBetter & TrackBetter

spiro@playbetter.com

1-888-738-5527

Olivia Witherite

Marketing & PR

olivia@playbetter.com

443-617-8028





SOURCE: PlayBetter

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire