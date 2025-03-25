MazeBolt Technologies Ltd.: AI-Powered SmartCycle Intelligently Prioritizes DDoS Vulnerabilities to Cut Time to DDoS Identification and Remediation

MazeBolt launched its new SmartCycle feature to further enhance the DDoS Vulnerability Management provided by the RADAR solution.

MazeBolt, a leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, has introduced SmartCycle, a new enhancement to its RADAR offering. SmartCycle is an AI-powered DDoS simulation engine that intelligently prioritizes the attack vectors that are most likely to cause damage to a specific environment, during an attack.

MazeBolt RADAR Dashboard - DDoS Vulnerability Management

Leveraging MazeBolt's unique vulnerability data to train its AI engine, SmartCycle can reliably predict which attack vectors are highly likely to bypass an organization's defenses - and enables RADAR to test them first. This capability ensures that organizations receive the most critical information up front.

SmartCycle makes DDoS vulnerability validation a realistic possibility even when faced with extensive attack surfaces spanning millions of potential attack points. By leveraging AI to very accurately pinpoint the most serious threats, RADAR can then verify their real-world status. This approach transforms how the largest organizations can identify and remediate DDoS vulnerabilities at scale. It enables organizations to prevent damaging DDoS attacks - before they happen.

MazeBolt's industry-leading RADAR technology is the only solution available that allows enterprises to eliminate all known DDoS vulnerabilities by providing complete visibility into the entire DDoS attack surface. It enables organizations to validate their DDoS Protections, remediate vulnerable protection configurations, and keep services online.

MazeBolt's new AI-powered SmartCycle selects the order of DDoS attack vector testing using real-time risk data to dynamically set the DDoS simulation sequence based on each enterprise's unique protections and target attributes. SmartCycle refines and boosts RADAR's DDoS Vulnerability Management with:

Effective AI simulation selection: RADAR validates AI vulnerability predictions in the environment immediately.

Improved security posture: Identification and elimination of vulnerabilities quickly - increases security dramatically.

Increased accuracy: Enhances the precision of DDoS simulations by focusing them on the most critical attack vectors.

Optimized Resource Allocation: Helps security teams prioritize remediation efforts.

Reduced Risk: Ensures business continuity by eliminating the risk of unpatched vulnerabilities and reducing time to remediate.

According to Matthew Andriani, CEO MazeBolt, "Organizations often struggle with an overwhelming number of vulnerabilities in their DDoS protections. Validating these defenses efficiently, even with the best automation, takes time."

"MazeBolt's AI-powered SmartCycle introduces a breakthrough capability that significantly accelerates vulnerability identification," Andriani continued. "It rapidly guides DDoS simulations based on the specific environment - ensuring the most critical vulnerabilities are the first ones to be remediated."

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt RADAR is a patented solution addressing the highly vulnerable DDoS protection market. Without affecting online services, through ongoing nondisruptive DDoS attack simulations, RADAR continuously identifies and enables remediation of DDoS vulnerabilities that lead to damaging downtime. Global enterprises trust RADAR to proactively prevent damaging attacks, eliminating reliance on reactive manual responses or SLA guarantees. With its unique technology, RADAR provides unparalleled visibility into defense configurations, empowering organizations to prevent attacks entirely and maintain uninterrupted business continuity. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

