Castle Connolly Recognizes Its First Top Hospitals Distinctions for Key Medical Procedures in 2025

Higher specificity is needed for patients to make more informed decisions when choosing where to seek treatment for the procedures they require.

Castle Connolly today announced the release of Castle Connolly's 2025 Top Hospitals , a new distinction highlighting some of the nation's leading healthcare institutions. The inaugural list recognizes over 1,400 hospitals for their excellence in performing specific medical procedures.

Castle Connolly Top Hospitals, which excel in one or more of 20 medical procedures, represent the top 25% of hospitals nationwide. They are selected through a rigorous process that uses comprehensive claims data to analyze the patient journey while undergoing care, including the pre- and post-procedure encounters. Hospitals are then evaluated based on procedure volume, patient outcomes, quality of care, and physician expertise - including the number of Castle Connolly Top Doctors and physician nominations for top performing hospitals. This methodology has been vetted and endorsed by the Castle Connolly Medical Advisory Board .

"The Top Hospitals methodology ensures that the patient journey throughout the entire episode of care is captured," says Dr. John Morton, MD, MPH and Chief Medical Advisor for Castle Connolly Top Hospitals. "By analyzing patient safety and efficacy through comprehensive claims data with Top Doctor insight, Top Hospitals can identify the hospitals that consistently deliver excellent outcomes for specific surgeries with significant improvement for the lives of patients."

Castle Connolly Top Hospitals offer patients the information needed to make informed decisions about where to seek treatment for essential medical procedures, including:

Cancer

Esophageal Cancer Surgery

Liver Cancer Surgery

Lung Cancer Surgery

Mastectomy

Pancreatic Cancer Surgery

Uterine and Ovarian Cancer Surgery

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair (AAA)

Carotid Artery Surgery

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG)

Heart Valve Replacement

Gastroenterology & Bariatrics

Colon Surgery

Weight Loss Surgery

Hernia Repair Surgery

Obstetrics & Gynecology

C-Section Surgery

Hysterectomy

Orthopaedics

Hip Replacement Surgery

Knee Replacement Surgery

Spine Surgery

Urology

Prostate Surgery

Bladder Removal Surgery

Patients today are placing more emphasis on validated ratings when selecting a hospital, often prioritizing quality over proximity. Research shows that many older adults travel significant distances-often exceeding 25 miles-to receive care for specific medical procedures at a higher-rated facility rather than the nearest hospital.

As hospitals grow into larger and more complex healthcare systems, both patients and providers increasingly rely on clear, data-driven assessments of specific hospital quality, and the key medical procedures they excel at performing. According to a national survey, roughly 62% of patients consider a hospital's reputation a critical factor in their care decisions. This underscores the growing importance of trusted information, especially as public trust in hospitals has sharply declined in recent years. Research from JAMA reveals that public trust in hospitals in the U.S. has fallen from approximately 72% in April 2020 to just 40% as of January 2024.

"These recognitions do more than highlight leading hospitals. They empower patients to make informed healthcare decisions, backed by data-driven insights and proven clinical excellence," says Steve Leibforth, Managing Director of Castle Connolly. "What excites us about our approach and methodology is highlighting hospitals that may not be as well known to consumers but are delivering high quality care for the procedures consumers need. Building on Castle Connolly's 30+ year legacy of providing trusted healthcare information, our inaugural Castle Connolly Top Hospitals list serves as a valuable resource, helping patients confidently navigate critical moments of care with the insights needed to make informed decisions about where to seek treatment for specific procedures."

