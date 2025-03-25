Rematch Launches App in U.S. That Aims to Reshape the Future of Sports Video Technology

Cutting-Edge Technology Empowers Athletes, Parents, Fans and Sports Organizations to Capture, Share and Relive Every Highlight

Rematch, the innovative sports video platform that has revolutionized how sports are captured and shared in France, has announced the launch of a U.S. app as the company looks to expand its global footprint.

Designed to deliver a seamless and intuitive experience, the free app allows users to capture, create and share highlights instantly. The app's core capabilities are grounded by effortless highlight creation and instant shareability thanks to its AI auto-rewind and cropping technology that is a game-changer for capturing compelling content. This innovative feature allows users to capture the best moments after they happen, ensuring that no highlight is ever missed.

"Rematch is more than merely a tool to capture highlights. It's a platform that celebrates the most amazing sports moments, offering an unparalleled experience for athletes of all levels," said Hanna Howard, CEO of Rematch U.S. "The technology that defines our platform is remarkably intuitive, creating ease of capture opportunities for parents, fans, teams and more after the great plays and moments happen."

During its beta launch earlier this year, Rematch rolled out soccer as the platform's first featured sport, and it recently expanded to basketball in mid-March. Rematch is on track to launch a variety of sports on its platform by the end of 2026, with internationally popular rugby being considered as the next featured sport in the coming months.

Rematch is focusing its initial growth on the Dallas-Fort Worth area, recognizing the tremendous market potential in the region and underscoring the company's commitment to creating a localized, community-driven launch strategy that can be scaled across new markets.

Rematch is available now for free with a subscription-based premium version set to debut later in 2025. This paid version will offer additional features tailored for avid users, including 4k capturing, advanced editing tools, and enhanced storage options.

The Rematch app is available for download on the iOS App Store and Android Google Play Store. Visit www.rematch.tv to learn more.

About Rematch

Rematch is a sports video platform designed to amplify the visibility of athletes and sports. Founded on the belief that every player and every game deserves recognition, Rematch leverages innovative technology to make highlight creation and sharing effortless. Following tremendous success in France, including partnerships with 7 sport federations, most notably the French Football Federation and brands like Nike and more than 650 million highlight views on its app, Rematch is now expanding to the U.S. market.

