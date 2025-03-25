Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 16:02 Uhr
85 Leser
CMG Financial: CMG Welcomes Jason Everette, Area Sales Manager

Finanznachrichten News

LAFAYETTE, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the hire of Area Sales Manager, Jason Everette (NMLS# 1208653). With a robust background in the financial sector, Everette brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to personalized home loan solutions to the Midwest.

An Indiana native, Everette earned a degree in Management and Agricultural Economics from Purdue University. He began his financial career at JPMorgan Chase, gaining foundational experience by cutting his teeth in the banking industry. From 2015 to 2022, he rose through the ranks at Ruoff Home Mortgage, working as a Senior Loan Officer. Everette most recently served as a Branch Manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, helping Indiana residents achieve their homeownership dreams. His excellence in the industry has been recognized nationally, with Mortgage Executive Magazine ranking him among the top 1% of mortgage originators.

"To say that I am excited to be at CMG would be an understatement!" said Everette. "After talking with several CMG managers and loan officers, it became clear to me that CMG is not built like any other IMB. CMG is not afraid to be entrepreneurial, using cutting-edge technology to remain ahead of the curve. The operation seems to run like a well-oiled machine, which will allow my team and I to truly go out, build relationships, and serve our clients to the best of our ability. I look forward to diving into this new role and building a mortgage-producing powerhouse in Northern Indiana."

"I am excited about Jason joining our divisional leadership team to grow our northern Indiana markets," added Michael Harrison, Divisional Sales Manager, Central Division. "Jason has been very successful as a Branch Manager and Loan Officer while opening new markets. I expect him to lead us to significant growth in purchase market share and open new markets for CMG."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lender and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Contact Information

Annaugh Madsen
Senior Copywriter
amadsen@cmgfi.com
(667) 260-6360

SOURCE: CMG Financial



