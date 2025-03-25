Inspire Student Curiosity With New Slate of Virtual Field Trips From Discovery Education

Discovery Education is collaborating with select partners to present the Spring 2025 slate of free virtual field trips. These engaging virtual events empower educators and students to explore amazing places and dive into exciting new topics all from the comfort of their classroom.

The new line-up of virtual field trips connects students and educators to the real world through unique experiences paired with high-quality instructional materials. In order of the premiere date, the new virtual field trips include:

Unleashing Life Skills with Golf Virtual Field Trip

Grade: 6-8

Premiered: February 19; Now Available On-Demand

Travel to the LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas, Texas, where teams of professional golfers work together to improve their performance and win using communication, problem-solving skills, and mindset techniques-the same STEM principles needed to cultivate fundamental life and career skills. In this behind the scenes look, students learn about the ways LIV Golf champions sustainability, like using locally-sourced food for concessions, offering refillable water stations, trash sorting and recycling, and more!

This experience is from LIV to Learn, a program with LIV Golf, offering young people ages 11-14 and educators digital resources that explore STEM, life skills, and career opportunities, while also addressing topics of teamwork and sustainability.

The Superpower of Story: A Virtual Field Trip to Warner Bros. Studios

Grade: 6-12

Premiere Date: April 18

In the Superpower of Story: A Virtual Field Trip to Warner Bros. Studios, students journey to DC headquarters at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, to into the world of legendary DC Super Heroes uncovering the secrets of how stories evolve, from bold ideas to iconic comics and animated series to jaw-dropping live-action spectacles on the big screen. Along the way, students hear from the creative minds who shape the DC Universe, and get an insider's look at the magic that brings their favorite characters to life.

Meet the Magnets: A Virtual Field Trip to the U.S. National Science Foundation National High Magnetic Field Laboratory

Grade: 1-5

Premiere Date: May 6

Join Sesame Workshop and Discovery Education for an exclusive virtual field trip to the U.S. National Science Foundation's National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, and discover the powerful science of magnets. Students learn how science is all around and ask questions as they meet the scientists and technicians who build, maintain, and use magnets that impact daily lives.

Total Health: A Virtual Field Trip

Grade: 3-8

Premiere Date: May 15

Dive into total health with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how professional basketball players from the Timberwolves and Lynx maintain their health on and off the court. This virtual field trip inspires students to live a healthy lifestyle by showcasing the NBA and WNBA's dedication to mind and body wellness for their world-class athletes. Highlights include special access to state-of-the-art facilities, meeting dedicated health and fitness experts, and a visit with Timberwolves Center Rudy Gobert.

Educators can sign-up their classrooms to attend these virtual field trips using the registration page here. Each virtual field trip is available on-demand at no-cost after its release at 7 AM ET of the premiere date. Additional resources to support learning, such as a standards-aligned companion guide with hands-on activities and educator support content. Discover more Discovery Education virtual field trips here or on the Virtual Field Trips channel on the essential classroom companion, Discovery Education Experience.

"Virtual field trips give students exposure to the real world and new ideas. Covering so many topics, these virtual field trips give educators new ways to help students explore and learn," said Ashley Powers, Senior Director of Partner Impact at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

