Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders of a milestone Executive Order signed by President Trump last week that recognises the importance of mining to the nation, "once the world's largest producer of lucrative minerals," and recognizes that "overbearing Federal regulation has eroded its mineral production". It is important to note that President Trump is taking swift action on the industry's issues early on in his administration which will only improve the mineral sector with the commitment and actions. The Executive Order is the first decisive step in "taking immediate action to facilitate domestic mineral production to the maximum possible extent" that "can create jobs, fuel prosperity, and significantly reduce our reliance on foreign nations."

Among many points, the Executive Order sets out timely 10 to 30 day coordinated action plans for the Chair of the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC), Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture, and the Secretary of Energy to advance mineral projects to production. The Executive Order applies to a pipeline of mineral production projects for which a plan of operations, a permit application, or other application for approval has been submitted.

Most relevant to the Company is the Executive Order's earnest move "to solicit industry feedback on regulatory bottlenecks and other recommended strategies for expediting domestic mineral production" that can be acted upon to the needed pipeline of high-quality mineral exploration projects for healthy sustained mineral production. The Company will vigorously provide inputs to this solicitation which could result in swifter drilling on its Dobbin and King Solomon gold projects.

The full Executive Order can be found with the following link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/immediate-measures-to-increase-american-mineral-production/.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, which has a plan of operation permit on the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Company's Dobbin and King Solomon Gold Projects have drill permit applications in progress.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include the Company's use of proceeds raised in the Offering. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245994

SOURCE: Phenom Resources Corp.