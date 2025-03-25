Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2025 16:10 Uhr
129 Leser
Rain Design Inc.: Rain Design introduces new color Black for iLevel, mBar pro, and mBar pro+

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Design today announced the addition of a new color Black for its best-selling laptop stands iLevel, mBar pro, and mBar pro+.

Rain Design iLevel and mBar pro and mBar pro+ are now available in Black, Silver and Space Gray.

Integrating aesthetics and functionality, the iLevel, mBar pro, and pro+ have won numerous awards, including:

iLevel"Top Pick", The New York Times Wirecutter
"Best Laptop Stand of 2025", USA Today Reviewed
"Best Overall Laptop Stand", GQ, How to Geek and XDA-developers
mBar pro /"Best Portable Laptop Stand", Wired and Forbes
mBar pro+"Best Macbook Accessories 2025", iPhoneLife
"Best Minimalist Macbook Stand", Macworld

With the new color addition, the height-adjustable iLevel and portable mBar pro and mBar pro+ are now available in Silver, Space Gray, and Black.

The new color is available to order now at:
https://raindesigninc.com/products/ilevel
https://raindesigninc.com/products/mbarpro
https://raindesigninc.com/products/mbarproplus

It will also be available at Rain Design Authorized Resellers in April 2025.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60f53049-e985-4094-980e-d0df600a09fd



Media contact: press@raindesigninc.com

