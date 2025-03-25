More than 1,000 St. George's University Students Secure U.S. Residencies in 2025 Match

SGU is the largest provider of new doctors to the U.S. healthcare system for 11 years running

St. George's University School of Medicine announced today that 1,015 of its students and graduates have secured residencies around the United States in the 2025 match cycle.

This marks the 11th consecutive year in which SGU has been the largest provider of new doctors to first-year U.S. residencies.1

"The entire St. George's University community congratulates this remarkable class of medical students on their success," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of the St. George's University School of Medicine . "This milestone represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and resilience."

SGU students and graduates matched into residences in 20 specialties across 41 states and the District of Columbia. More students will find out where they will be doing residency training in the days and weeks to come.

St. George's University graduates will begin residency programs in several highly competitive specialties, ranging from neurology and surgery to emergency medicine and pediatrics. Many will be returning to their home states or cities to begin their careers in medicine.

"Each one of these matches marks the next step in a dream coming true, and we celebrate these students' achievements and their determination to make a real difference in the world as the next generation of new doctors," said Dr. Loukas.

This new group of doctors will play a crucial role in addressing America's growing physician shortage. Since 2015, St. George's University has been the largest provider of new doctors to the U.S. healthcare system annually. More than two-thirds of SGU graduates enter primary care specialties, and many SGU alumni work in medically underserved areas.

"We can't wait to see all the great things that this newest class of SGU graduates will accomplish," Dr. Loukas said.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 31,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

1 As the medical school graduating the largest number of students per year, SGU places the largest number of graduates into residency programs each year, based on internal SGU graduate/expected graduate and residency placement data as of March 2025.

