Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Announces Rackspace AI Business, A Comprehensive AI-Ready Platform Engineered to Optimize Enterprise AI Workloads

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2025 (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced Rackspace AI Business, a versatile, secure and high-performance AI-optimized hybrid cloud platform that targets customers with AI training and inferencing requirements to unlock the full potential of AI.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, enterprises face unprecedented challenges in deploying and scaling their AI initiatives. The complexity of managing AI workloads across diverse environments, coupled with the need for specialized infrastructure and expertise, has become a significant barrier to realizing the full potential of artificial intelligence technologies. As AI becomes mission-critical for business operations, the need for a flexible, high-performance platform that seamlessly operates across hybrid environments has never been more urgent.

Rackspace AI Business meets this critical market need by providing a private cloud solution engineered explicitly for AI workloads. By combining cutting-edge infrastructure with deep AI expertise from the Foundry for AI by Rackspace, this innovative platform enables organizations to overcome deployment challenges, accelerate time-to-value, and scale their AI initiatives confidently-all while maintaining the security, compliance, and performance standards that enterprise operations demand.

"Our Rackspace AI Business platform is for organizations seeking innovative and secure AI implementations, and it empowers organizations to seize new opportunities, support decision-making, and stay at the forefront of today's data-driven IT landscape," said Lance Weaver, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Rackspace Technology. "The Rackspace Technology approach to AI represents the future of AI implementation, where proximity, security, and technological excellence converge."

Rackspace AI Business Equips Organizations to Optimize AI

Rackspace AI Business is engineered to enable companies to implement AI successfully, offering a powerful foundation for enterprises ready to harness AI's transformative potential. Built on an advanced private cloud platform powered by Dell Servers and NVIDIA GPUs, the solution is specifically optimized to handle diverse AI workloads-from complex training to high-demand inferencing. This fully managed private cloud solution seamlessly merges cutting-edge AI capabilities with enterprise-grade security and privacy protections, allowing organizations to innovate confidently while keeping sensitive data secure.

By providing the specialized infrastructure needed for AI to become more powerful, efficient, and adaptable, Rackspace AI Business removes the technical barriers that have traditionally slowed AI adoption, enabling organizations to focus on extracting maximum business value from their AI initiatives and delivering the following:

Distributed training:

Robust distributed training infrastructure for large-scale model training

Efficient resource utilization and parallelization

Support for multi-GPU and multi-node training

Scalable inferencing:

High-performance inferencing capabilities for real-time predictions

Scaling to handle fluctuating workloads

Support for batch and online inferencing



Fine-tuning capabilities:

Easy fine-tuning of pre-trained models for domain-specific tasks

Support for various model architectures and frameworks

"Enterprises today face a critical challenge: they need specialized infrastructure for AI workloads but can't afford to compromise on security, flexibility, or performance," said Srini Koushik, President of AI, Technology, and Sustainability at Rackspace Technology. "Our AI Business platform directly addresses this pain point by providing the optimal foundation for both fine-tuning and inference workloads. We've built this solution specifically for organizations that need to scale their AI initiatives without building and managing complex infrastructure themselves. This isn't just about technology-it's about removing barriers so businesses can focus on extracting real value from their AI investments."

