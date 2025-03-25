Brazil has installed 37. 4 GW of distributed solar and 17. 6 GW of large-scale PV capacity to date. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil's installed solar capacity has reached 55 GW, according to new data from the Brazilian Solar Energy Association (ABSolar). At the end of December, cumulative PV capacity stood at about 52 GW, with roughly 3 GW added so far this year. Solar power now accounts for 22. 2% of Brazil's total installed electricity capacity, making it the country's second-largest generation source. Of the total, distributed solar generation contributes approximately 37. 4 GW, while large-scale ...

