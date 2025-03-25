Sappi North America CEO Michael Haws Named Mainebiz 2025 Business Leader of the Year

Recognition Highlights Haws' Leadership in Sustainable Innovation, Workforce Development, and Industry Transformation

Sappi North America Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announces its President and CEO Michael "Mike" Haws has been recognized as a Mainebiz 2025 Business Leader of the Year in the CEO of the Year category. The Mainebiz Business Leaders of the Year awards recognize executives across Maine's industries who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and commitment to economic growth in the state.

The recognition highlights Haws' leadership in driving environmental innovation, workforce development and strategic investment, strengthening both Sappi's industry standing and its impact on Maine communities.

Under Haws' leadership, Sappi North America continues to transform the pulp and paper industry through Project Elevate, a more than $400-million capital investment at the Somerset Mill. This initiative expands and converts Paper Machine No. 2 into a cutting-edge production line for fiber-based packaging, offering a renewable alternative to single-use plastics. Together with Sappi's broader environmental goals, Project Elevate positions the company as a leader in responsible manufacturing.

"Mike's leadership has been instrumental in Sappi's growth and transformation," said Patti Groh, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Sappi North America. "His vision has not only strengthened our business but deepened our roots in Maine, where our mills and our people play such an important role in the local economy and community fabric."

Beyond capital investment, Haws has championed employee engagement, safety and recruitment. Under his guidance, Sappi has maintained its EcoVadis Platinum rating for the fifth consecutive year, placing it in the top 1% of organizations globally for sustainability. He has also prioritized modern workforce strategies-including digital outreach and co-op programs-to ensure a strong pipeline of talent for the future of manufacturing.

"I'm honored to be named a Mainebiz 2025 Business Leader of the Year," said Haws. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire Sappi team, who continue to push boundaries in both innovation and environmental stewardship."

With major operations in Skowhegan, Westbrook and Portland, Sappi North America remains a key contributor to the state's economy and a long-time supporter of Maine's forestry sector. The Somerset Mill, alone, supports nearly 1,000 direct jobs and thousands more across the supply chain-from loggers and truck drivers to local businesses. Through continued reinvestment and partnerships such as the Maine Forestry Program, Sappi is helping shape a resilient and sustainable future for the state.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging and Specialty Papers - deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.???

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com

