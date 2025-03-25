Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 16:38 Uhr
Fountainful: National Fountain Retailer Debuts Art & Statuary Collection

Finanznachrichten News

ROCKWALL, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / Fountainful, an upmarket retailer of hand built fountains, birdbaths, and other garden accents, today announced the first ever availability of garden statues on its consumer website, Fountainful.com.

Eternity Cross Concrete Garden Statue

Eternity Cross Concrete Garden Statue
The 39" Eternity Cross Concrete Statue by Massarelli, shown here on the Contemporary Curve Pedestal.

"The Art & Statuary Collection is an exciting and permanent addition to our diverse selection of garden ornaments," said Donna Shatter, one of the company's Managing Partners. "A core philosophy at Fountainful is that time spent in the garden is never wasted. Statues let our customers tell a story with their garden, and we're thrilled to provide more pieces that help create a unique experience right in their own yards."

Statuary has been a staple of the U.S. Home & Garden industry for decades.

Massarelli's, one of the brands represented on Fountainful's store, has been a leading garden ornament manufacturer since 1972 and is based in New Jersey. "Statuary brings the garden to life and fountains make it sing," echoed Mario Massarelli, the Owner and President.

Fountainful's new Art & Statuary Collection is organized into categories that include Animals & Plants, Religious, Oriental, Modern Art, Mythical/Fantasy, and Sports. As of this release, more than 175 statue creations are available.

About Fountainful

Fountainful is a family owned retailer in the online Home & Garden space, based in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas. On its website, www.fountainful.com, customers can order from a diverse selection of USA-made garden ornaments including fountains, birdbaths, benches, planters, fire pits, and statuary. The company slogan - Bring nature closer to home - reflects its commitment to helping customers experience the therapeutic effect of time spent outdoors. In addition to homeowners, the company counts museums, school districts, corporations, and government agencies among its client base.

Media Inquiries: clint@fountainful.com

Featured Image: 39" Eternity Cross Concrete Statue & Pedestal

Social Media

Facebook: https://facebook.com/fountainful

Instagram: https://instagram.com/fountainful_online/

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/fountainful

LinkedIn: https://.linkedin.com/company/fountainful/

https://fountainful.com

https://massarelli.com

Contact Information

Clint Mytych
Managing Partner
clint@fountainful.com
2149017275

.

SOURCE: Fountainful



