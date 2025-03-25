SINGAPORE, Mar 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The much-anticipated inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA) 2025 has officially opened today at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, bringing together key airport industry stakeholders, global solution providers, and leading experts to shape the future of airport operations and passenger experience.Themed "Airport Operations for Tomorrow", conversations surrounding these topics are especially crucial as the aviation industry is witnessing rapid transformation and projected global passenger traffic to reach 19.5 billion by 2042.Day 1 morning highlights: Keynotes and expert insightsThe opening day of IASEA 2025 set an exciting tone with thought-provoking discussions and visionary insights from industry leaders.The fireside chat on 'Reshaping Global Airport Operations', led by Patrick Ky, CEO, International Centre for Aviation Innovation (ICAI) and moderated by Glory Wee, Senior Director, Aviation Development Group, Civil Aviation Authority Singapore (CAAS), discussed the fundamental shift they anticipate airport operations will face and how airports must evolve to balance the imperatives of efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. When asked to share one game-changing technology that will redefine the industry, Patrick Ky shared that "innovation that drives data sharing will be key", but that would require many regulatory aspects and willingness from airports to share with each other. This would take time, but it is key to building a stronger future."It is clear from our discussion that in order to reshape airport operations, it is not just about technological advancements but also about setting standards, data integrity, collaborations, and sharing best practices. Above all, the industry needs to work towards building trust with partners and eco-system players," said Glory Wee, Senior Director, Aviation Development Group, Civil Aviation Authority Singapore (CAAS).At the show, leading airports, including Narita International Airport Corporation, and Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), presented case studies highlighting their technological integrations, regional growth strategies, and efforts to meet rising demand while enhancing passenger experience.Shinichiro Motomiya, General Manager, Narita International Airport Corporation, presented the "New Narita Airport" expansion project for the 2030s, which includes extending an existing runway, constructing a new runway, improving connectivity into the city, building a new cargo area, and consolidating this into a single terminal to accommodate the expected increase of passenger capacity from 57 to 75 million and cargo capacity from 2.4 to 3.5 million tons at Narita International Airport.Separately, Vietnam's aviation sector is experiencing rapid growth, with domestic travel projected to increase by over 20% from 2023 to 2027. To meet this soaring demand, Nguyen Dang Minh, Director of Airport Operations Department, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), shared ACV's master plan to develop a robust and resilient airport network by 2050. By 2030, ACV will equip 30 airports across the country with a combined capacity to handle 275.9 million passengers and 4.1 million tons of cargo annually. By 2050, the network will expand to 33 airports (14 international and 19 domestic), ensuring that 97% of the population has access to an airport within 100 kilometres. The total investment for this extensive development is estimated to reach 420,000 billion VND.At the heart of this transformation is the Long Thanh International Airport project, positioned as a key national aviation hub and one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the region. The project is divided into three phases:- Phase 1 (2025): Complete Terminal 1 with two runways and a cargo terminal, which will have the capacity to handle 25 million passengers.- Phase 2 (2025-2030): Construction of Terminal 2, which will increase the airport's capacity to 50 million passengers.- Phase 3 (2035-2040): Two additional runways (T3 and T4 Terminals), reaching a total capacity of 100 million passengers.This year's IASEA 2025 welcomes a delegation of leaders from major international airports in Vietnam, including Long Thanh International Airport one of the world's most expensive greenfield airport projects Noi Bai Airport, Danang Airport, Cat Bi Airport, Phu Quoc Airport, and Cam Ranh International Terminal.Mr. Nguyen Cao Cuong, Deputy General Director, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), shared during his opening remarks, "Under the direction of the Prime Minister of Vietnam, ACV's delegation at this expo is actively seeking high-quality, potential partners in technology, equipment, and airport operations to collaborate in accelerating the completion of Long Thanh, ensuring it meets the highest international standards. This show is not only a valuable opportunity for ACV to explore cutting-edge technologies and advanced management models but also a chance for all of us to discuss strategies for the collective growth of airport networks in Southeast Asia."What to look out for in IASEA 2025?Over the course of three days, groundbreaking discussions and innovations are taking centre stage, redefining efficiency, sustainability, and automation in ground handling and airport logistics.Today marks a significant milestone for CW Aero Services as the company announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Goldhofer AG to become a Hub for Goldhofer GSE product lines in the Asia Pacific region. As part of this strategic partnership, CW Aero Services will not only promote Goldhofer GSE products within Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines but also provide comprehensive support services. This includes the commissioning of new GSE deliveries, repair and maintenance work, and the supply of spare parts, ensuring seamless and efficient operations for customers in the region. This collaboration represents more than just a contractual agreement it is a commitment by CW Aero Services to drive the growth and adoption of Goldhofer products and services across the Asia Pacific. By leveraging its expertise and regional presence, CW Aero Services aims to make a meaningful impact on the ground support equipment landscape in the region.Industry leaders are unveiling next-generation solutions designed to optimise airport operations, enhance energy efficiency, and streamline airside activities. One of the most highly anticipated product debuts comes from FastCharge GSE. The company launched the Enatel eGSE Charger - a cutting-edge charging solution designed specifically for electric ground support equipment (eGSE) - earlier this month, which was one of the first few times the product was showcased to the public. With a world-leading 97.6% efficiency, the charger minimises energy waste, optimises charging times, and reduces vehicle downtime, setting a new benchmark in airport electrification.Meanwhile, Oshkosh AeroTech has introduced two cutting-edge electric ground support vehicles to the Asia market at IASEA 2025 - the LEKTRO 88i electric aircraft tug and the B80 electric pushback tractor - that are designed to enhance airport efficiency, sustainability, safety, and reduce operational costs. The B80 pushback tractor, specifically, was built for heavy-duty operations, delivering high torque, all-wheel drive, and advanced energy management for efficient pushbacks of both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft.As the event unfolds, industry professionals can expect more exclusive product showcases, expert-led conference sessions, and networking opportunities that shape the future of airport operations across Asia.All trade professionals attending inter airport Southeast Asia 2025 will be granted free access to the exhibition and conference floors. For the latest information on inter airport Southeast Asia, please visit the event website, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages.About inter airport Southeast Asiainter airport Southeast Asia influences and accelerates the transformation of the airport industry in Asia by crafting a unique, 3-day airport trade show for the region.Every odd year, buyers and decision makers from the airports, airlines, ground handlers and the entire Airport community in Asia attend inter airport Southeast Asia to source and experience from the most diverse selection of innovations, technology and equipment for airport terminals and ramp operations.25-27 March 2025Marina Bay Sands, Singaporewww.interairport-southeastasia.com About RXRX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. 