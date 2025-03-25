Glidewell Celebrates 10 Million Oral Appliances Delivered

Milestone Demonstrates the Significance of Preventive Care at Glidewell and in Dental Practices Across the Country

For three decades, Glidewell has been a trusted partner in preventive care through the fabrication of custom oral appliances. Now, the lab celebrates making 10 million appliances, including bite splints, retainers, dental sleep appliances, migraine prevention devices, and sports mouthguards.

"It's all thanks to our customers," said Glidewell preventive care manager and certified dental technician Peter Tran. "We're driven by their passion to protect patients' oral health between dental visits. We provide a wide range of products to do so, but it is ultimately the dentists who transform their patients' lives with preventive care. We're honored to be a part of that."

Because of Glidewell's experience in the field, dentists can rely on the quality of their appliances as well as the rapid turnaround speed. Being able to deliver preventive care appliances with confidence means fewer adjustments or remakes as well as greater efficiency, savings and satisfaction. Should a remake be necessary, all preventive appliances are warrantied and can be refabricated at no cost.

Glidewell also makes preventive appliances easy to adopt for dentists wanting to try a new service in their practice. Dentists can implement preventive services with the help of free clinical education courses. Even for more specialized products, such as dental sleep appliances or migraine prevention devices, Glidewell provides clinicians with ample learning opportunities to ensure success and practice growth.

"We believe in growing alongside the dentists we serve," said Glidewell chief executive officer Stephenie Goddard. "Their needs evolve, so we have to keep pace and anticipate change - the preventive care appliance category has been particularly exciting with advancements in materials, precision, and protection via technology. Our Research & Development team is constantly innovating, as evidenced by the successful launches of the ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard and Silent Nite® 3D Sleep Appliance. We greatly value our customers' clinical feedback as we strive to create the best possible experience."

