INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC Nashville Returns with Two-Days of Networking, Entertainment and Spotlighting Local Fashion Collections

MAGIC Nashville is set to bring the heart and soul of Nashville to life with a dynamic showcase of local and national brands across apparel, accessories and footwear to the Music City Center April 16-17. The premier fashion event will blend high-energy shopping, networking and entertainment, offering attendees an exclusive first look at seasonal collections and local brands.

Over 370 established and emerging brands are expected to exhibit, including OTRA Eyewear, Lysse, DIFF Charitable Eyewear, Hidden Jeans, Tribal, Frye and FRNCH, showcasing a curated assortment of products from top selling categories including women's sportswear, young contemporary and trend. Apparel, footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty will be on display to influential retailers from boutique and specialty stores, big box, online and key regional retailers, such as Altar'd State, Cracker Barrell Old Country Store, Tilly's, Molly Green, Palmetto Moon, These Three, Mountain High Outfitters, Journeys, Hollie Ray, Bobbles & Lace, among others.

MAGIC Nashville continues to be a thriving hub for fashion innovators, thought leaders and industry insiders to come together to discuss everything from the latest trends to business building strategies and timely industry-focused conversations. Attendees will experience hands-on activations including trend displays and giveaways, expert-led panels and valuable networking opportunities.

The annually anticipated opening night party will mark the start of the southern celebration at Nudies Honky Tonk on April 16, starting at 6:30 p.m., with live music, networking and drinks at the longest-standing bar in the city.

"MAGIC Nashville is the regional destination for the evolving consumer landscape at a critical annual touchpoint for retailers to stay ahead of the curve," says Jordan Rudow, VP of MAGIC. "With the resources provided at a more localized, special market, brands will also be equipped with the tools to thrive and differentiate for the future."

Education at MAGIC Nashville will include a session on transforming "Browsers to Buyers," providing practical insights for businesses to create stronger customer relationships, keep shoppers engaged and boost sales by turning casual browsers into dedicated buyers. Other sessions include "Unveiling Fashion's Next Chapter: 2025 Consumer Analysis," a data-driven deep dive into expected shopping trends and behaviors that will motivate shoppers, as well as an analysis of trending products and categories in 2025 across womenswear.

Upcoming 2025 show dates include MAGIC Las Vegas, August 18-20, MAGIC New York, September 14-16 and MAGIC Nashville, trading October 2-3.

To register as an attendee or to learn more about any MAGIC marketplace events, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About Informa Markets Fashion

Informa Markets Fashion, branded as MMGNET Group, is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET Group delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com .

