HCSS Unveils HeavyJob for Utility Contractors to Capture 100% of Revenue With Streamlined Work Order Management

New Capabilities Improve Unit-Priced Revenue Capture, Production Tracking and Billing Speed

HCSS, a leading provider of construction management software, has expanded the capabilities of HeavyJob to better serve utility contractors managing high volumes of work orders for blanket contracts (or MSAs). Announced at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, these enhancements transform HeavyJob into the only end-to-end solution on the market for utility contractors, enabling them to efficiently capture, track, and bill unit-priced work with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Traditionally designed with heavy civil contractors in mind, HeavyJob has launched expanded capabilities to meet the unique challenges of utility contractors who handle hundreds or thousands of work orders under blanket contracts. By introducing easy revenue and profit tracking, simplified field capture of billable units by foremen, fast bulk work order import, streamlined review of pay items and backup documents, and enhanced productivity tracking of crews and their billable units, HeavyJob now empowers utility contractors to seamlessly manage daily work and capture 100% of their earned revenue.

Unlike traditional bid-build projects with defined scopes, utility contractors often operate under master service agreements (MSAs) with unit-priced rates for an indefinite period, requiring them to process large volumes of repeatable, short-cycle work. Without the right tools, this complexity leads to revenue leakage, inefficiencies, and billing inaccuracies.

With the latest HeavyJob enhancements, utility contractors can now:

Import Bulk Work Orders: Quickly upload thousands of work orders from a spreadsheet or via API integration, eliminating manual data entry and accelerating project setup.

Track Progress Against Pay Items: Record multiple pay items per cost code, ensuring every billable activity is accounted for and linked to the right project cost bucket. This feature streamlines field entry and approvals, making it easier to manage complex projects.

Enhance Revenue Tracking and Billing: Improve cash flow by quickly invoicing owners for completed tasks. With flexible billing options and customizable exports, you can bill according to your customers' requirements, ensuring timely receipt of earned revenue.

"Utility contractors need software that moves at their pace," said Steve McGough, President and CEO at HCSS. "By evolving HeavyJob to accommodate the volume and complexity of short-duration utility construction, we're providing contractors with the ability to track costs, manage work orders, and invoice owners faster than ever before."

Many utility contractors still rely on outdated paper-based or spreadsheet-based workflows, leading to billing errors and missed revenue opportunities. HeavyJob's new capabilities ensure that every completed job - whether installing gas meters, replacing power poles or burying fiber optic lines - is logged, tracked, and invoiced with supporting documentation like photos and timecards. This level of real-time visibility gives contractors a precise understanding of job costs, revenue earned, and overall profitability.

"For decades, HCSS has led the way in digital transformation for the construction industry, and utility contractors are now reaching a crucial inflection point," added Kishan Patel, Senior Vice President, Product at HCSS. "With these HeavyJob enhancements, contractors can transition away from fragmented systems and manage their entire workflow in one platform - saving time, reducing errors, and improving profitability."

HeavyJob remains the industry's most powerful project management solution, offering seamless field-to-office data capture that enables utility contractors to make informed business decisions. Built with self-performing contractors in mind, the latest updates ensure that all stakeholders - from field crews to executives - have access to the information they need to drive project success.

For more information about HeavyJob and how it transforms utility project management, visit https://www.hcss.com/lp/hj-for-utilities/ .

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, fleet management, and telematics. For 38 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers, resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 4,000 companies ranging from $1 million to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 15-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

