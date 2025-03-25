Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: RIPP) (OTCQB: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) (the "Company"), applauds the recent announcement of a strategic partnership between Trump Media & Technology Group and Crypto.com to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the Truth.Fi brand.

The initiative, which includes ETFs focused on digital assets and U.S.-centric industries, marks a significant step toward mainstream adoption of crypto-based investment products and reaffirms the global appetite for accessible, regulated exposure to blockchain and digital asset markets.

"As we continue to build a portfolio focused on high-growth sectors like digital assets and hard commodities, we view this move as a meaningful validation of the space," said Brayden Sutton, CEO of Digital Commodities. "Institutional-grade partnerships like this signal where capital is flowing next - and we are positioned accordingly."

Digital Commodities Capital remains committed to identifying and supporting opportunities at the intersection of innovation, alternative assets, and long-term value creation.

For more information, please visit www.digitalcommodities.com.

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

