The Tunisian government has granted licenses to four PV projects with a combined capacity of 500 MW. The selected developers are Qair International, Voltalia, Toyota Tsusho and Scatec. Tunisia's Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Fatima Al-Thabat Shibb, has approved four solar projects with a combined capacity of 500 MW. France-based Qair International will build a 100 MW facility in the Kasr region of Gafsa province and a 200 MW project in the Al-Khabna region of Sidi Bouzid Governorate. French developer Voltalia will construct a 100 MW solar farm in Gabès province. A consortium of Norway's ...

