Michter's Distillery: Michter's To Release 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee and Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson have approved a release of Michter's 10 Year Bourbon that will begin reaching stores, bars, and restaurants this April.

"Rather than on a strict age schedule, at Michter's we bottle whiskey when our production team deems it fully matured. This continues the standards set by Michter's first Kentucky Master Distiller Willie Pratt," said Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. The 2025 release will have a suggested retail price of $195 for a 750ml bottle in the U.S.

Wilson and McKee regularly taste older barrels as they assess the maturation of their stocks. Wilson commented, "It is such an exciting time when we are reviewing barrels for consideration for this release. This year's 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon is again overaged beyond 10 years. It opens with a very inviting nose and draws you in like a good movie with its character development and complexity with the joy of a great story it has to share and leaving you satisfied through to the finish."

Michter's 10 Year Bourbon is 94.4 Proof (47.2% Alc./Vol.). "It has remarkable body and character," observed McKee. "The richness and complexity of this whiskey continues to provide such a robust experience that is amazingly flavorful for a bourbon that isn't north of 100 proof."

In late October 2024, the UK-based publication Drinks International announced the results of a poll of an Academy of independent global whisky experts, journalists, bartenders, and drinks buyers from more than 20 countries. This marked the first time ever that a whiskey (Michter's) was voted the World's Most Admired Whiskey in two consecutive years.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

