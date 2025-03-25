Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Partners with WhiteGloveBets.com to Launch Nationwide Affiliate Marketing Initiative

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRNL), a dynamic player in the online gaming and blockchain space, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the initial step of having signed a non-binding LOI with WhiteGloveBets.com, a leading affiliate network with strong relationships across the licensed gaming industry in the United States. Once the final agreement is signed, Greenlite will start the deployments of the platforms.

Under the agreement, Greenlite Ventures, led by CEO Rafael Groswirt, will leverage its NLC powered proprietary platforms - including NoCostFantasySports.com and NoLimitGaming.bet all with NoLimit Intelligence AI advisor features - to onboard players to licensed sportsbook, Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), and online casino operators in up to 30 U.S. states where Greenlite does not currently hold its own licenses.

"This is a major milestone for Greenlite," said Rafael Groswirt. "The partnership with WhiteGloveBets.com enables us to immediately begin generating significant referral revenue while we continue working to obtain our own licenses across the U.S. and international markets. It's a breakthrough that will power the next phase of our growth."

WhiteGloveBets.com, represented by co-founder William McNeill, brings a robust network of licensed operators and the affiliate infrastructure necessary to ensure seamless tracking, compliance, and monetization of player referrals by state and operator."This collaboration unlocks incredible potential for both companies," said McNeill. "Greenlite has built impressive consumer-facing platforms with strong user appeal. Our role is to connect those platforms with top-tier licensed operators, creating a win-win for everyone involved."

The agreement marks the first major revenue-generating initiative for Greenlite Ventures since its 2024 merger with No Limit Technology, and sets the stage for continued global expansion. Over the course of 2025, Greenlite plans to launch additional platforms around the world - initially as referral-based portals, and eventually as direct gaming operators pending licensing approvals.

This affiliate marketing collaboration accelerates Greenlite's monetization strategy while reinforcing its long-term vision of becoming a global leader in digital gaming and fantasy sports.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRNL) is focused on developing transformative software and crypto solutions for the gaming and crypto industries. With an experienced team and a robust portfolio of innovative technologies, Greenlite Ventures is setting the standard for the future of gaming and blockchain innovation.

Website: https://greenliteventures.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, and technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact Information:

Jeff Deforrest

Communications Director

ir@greenliteventures.com

954 288 4725

SOURCE: Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

