Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of EBHCT(Connecting Earth With BHCT) on March 25, 2025. The EBHCT/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/ebhct_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

Blockchain-based payment solutions have emerged as a transformative force in global finance, addressing inefficiencies in traditional banking and enabling secure, borderless transactions. As digital economies expand, businesses and consumers seek innovative payment methods that offer speed, security, and cost-effectiveness. Blockchain technology provides a decentralized framework that eliminates intermediaries, reduces transaction costs, and enhances transparency. These advantages have fueled the adoption of digital assets across industries, with projects like EBHCT leading the charge in redefining financial interactions on a global scale.

EBHCT: Paving the Way for a Borderless, Blockchain-Powered Global Economy

EBHCT is a blockchain-based payment and incentive system developed to enhance accessibility to BHGLOBAL's innovative platforms and services in the global market. Designed as a digital asset that bridges international trade barriers, EBHCT enables global agents and users to conduct seamless transactions. By integrating blockchain technology, EBHCT fosters an interconnected ecosystem where financial transactions, incentives, and trading activities operate in a secure and decentralized manner. At its core, the project aims to maximize usability, accessibility, and the economic value of the BHCT ecosystem.

A key feature of EBHCT is its role in powering BHGLOBAL's blockchain-based platform, ZETARIUM, which is designed for global market penetration. Additionally, EBHCT is actively establishing a payment system and revenue model in Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Its practical use cases include the Nuri Cafe Project, where EBHCT serves as the primary payment method for both physical and digital transactions. Similarly, the K-Culture Tour integrates EBHCT for booking accommodations, exclusive experiences, and premium tourism services, strengthening the global appeal of Korean culture. Another significant application is within BHBIOtech, where EBHCT facilitates seamless payments for cross-border medical tourism and biotechnology services, providing security and low-cost transactions for patients and service providers alike.

Beyond its diverse use cases, EBHCT boasts competitive strengths that enhance its adoption and value. As a core asset of the BHGLOBAL ecosystem, it seamlessly integrates with existing platforms without requiring additional market development. Its accessibility is further reinforced by low transaction costs and minimal technological entry barriers, allowing widespread adoption across industries. Additionally, EBHCT supports swap functions with BHCT. These strengths position EBHCT as a high-utility asset capable of driving widespread adoption in the blockchain-based financial landscape.

EBHCT Tokenomics

The tokenomics of EBHCT is strategically structured to ensure long-term growth and ecosystem sustainability. By implementing a transparent and balanced distribution model, EBHCT fosters a stable digital economy where investors and users can confidently participate. Its alignment with the broader BHGLOBAL framework guarantees continuous innovation and expansion, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for financial transformation. As a future-oriented digital asset, EBHCT is set to revolutionize the global financial system by enabling a borderless economy where secure, efficient, and decentralized transactions become the new standard.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins.

