CapMan Oyj: CapMan establishes a new long-term share-based incentive plan

CapMan establishes a new long-term share-based incentive plan

CapMan Plc's Board of Directors has resolved to establish a new long-term share-based incentive plan (Performance Share Plan 2025) for the CEO, Management Group and selected key employees. The new plan is established as the final performance period of the previous Performance Share Plan 2022 will end on 31 March 2025. The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees and to retain the key employees at CapMan.

The long-term incentive plan consists of annually commencing individual three-year performance periods. During a performance period, the target group has an opportunity to earn CapMan shares based on achieving set performance targets. The target group, the maximum number of shares that can be allocated to the plan, and specific targets are decided upon annually by the Board of Directors for each performance period.

The prerequisite for receiving a reward from performance share plan is that a participant allocates newly acquired or previously owned CapMan shares to the Performance Share Plan and retains the investment during the performance period. The reward is paid after the end of the performance period subject to reaching the performance targets and continuous employment. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the participant's employment or service contract is terminated before reward payment. All reward shares are subject to a lock-up period of one year.

The first three-year performance period will commence on 1 April 2025 and end on 31 March 2028. The target group for the performance period includes all members of the Management Group, including the CEO, as well as other selected key employees. Altogether there are approximately 25 participants in the target group. The potential reward from the performance period is based on achieving performance targets that, in order of significance, are linked to total shareholder return, fee profit growth, sustainability, and on a participant's employment or service upon reward payment.

The maximum number of CapMan shares that can be allocated to the Performance Share Plan for the first three-year performance period is 350,000, corresponding to a maximum gross reward of 1,575,000 CapMan shares if all performance targets are achieved in full. The gross reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee.

Further information related to CapMan's share-based incentive plans is available on the Company's website at https://capman.com/shareholders/share-shareholders/performance-share-plans/

