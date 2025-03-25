CapMan Oyj: Decisions of the organisational meeting of CapMan Plc Board of Directors

CapMan Plc

Decisions of the organisational meeting of CapMan Plc Board of Directors

Joakim Frimodig was elected Chair and Mammu Kaario Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at the Board of Directors' organisational meeting that took place today after CapMan Plc's Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors established Audit and Risk Committee and People and Remuneration Committee from among its members. The compositions of the committees are as follows:

Audit and Risk Committee

Mammu Kaario (Chair)

Johan Bygge

Ari Kaperi

People and Remuneration Committee

Joakim Frimodig (Chair)

Catarina Fagerholm

Eva Lindholm

Independence of the members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all members, other than Joakim Frimodig, are independent of the Company and its significant shareholders. Joakim Frimodig is non-independent of the Company since he has had an employment relationship with the Company in the last three years, and non-independent of a significant shareholder since he is a board member in Silvertärnan Ab which holds more than 10 % of CapMan shares. The committees fulfil the independence requirements of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 for listed companies.

