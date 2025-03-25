Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 18:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ariento Inc.: Ariento Successfully Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Finanznachrichten News

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / Ariento, a leading provider of managed services and authorized C3PAO, is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved CMMC Level 2 certification.

Ariento is both an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) and managed services provider. As such, the company was one of the first to go through a Department of Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) assessment, one of the first to go through a joint surveillance voluntary assessment (JSVA) during the pilot period for CMMC, and now is one of the first to officially certify at a CMMC Level 2.

"While not required, a CMMC Level 2 certification shows our commitment to our managed service clients and will assist in making their certification assessments easier and more cost effective," said Ariento CEO Chris Rose. "We've been through countless CMMC Level 2 assessments at this point, including ones administered by the DIBCAC to be an authorized C3PAO, but the official certification is something we decided was the right thing to do for our managed services clients."

Over the past 5+ years, Ariento has helped prepare hundreds of organizations of all sizes across the United States and abroad for the CMMC rollout through its advisory consulting and managed services business lines. To inquire about Ariento's CMMC services, visit?https://www.ariento.com/cmmc.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program was developed to fortify the Defense contractor base against the rising threat of cyber-attacks and safeguard sensitive data shared by the DoD with industry. After more than four years of development, assessments have begun this year and are expected to be enforced in contracts in 2026.

About Ariento Inc.:?Ariento is the #1 combined CMMC managed service provider and authorized C3PAO and a premier provider of cybersecurity and IT solutions for government contractors and organizations. As an authorized C3PAO, reseller and MSP, Ariento offers a suite of services designed to assist clients in navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity regulations and standards.

Contact Information

Madeline AuBuchon
Program Manager | Program Management Office
communications@ariento.com

.

SOURCE: Ariento Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.