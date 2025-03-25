Ariento Inc.: Ariento Successfully Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Ariento, a leading provider of managed services and authorized C3PAO, is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved CMMC Level 2 certification.

Ariento is both an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) and managed services provider. As such, the company was one of the first to go through a Department of Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) assessment, one of the first to go through a joint surveillance voluntary assessment (JSVA) during the pilot period for CMMC, and now is one of the first to officially certify at a CMMC Level 2.

"While not required, a CMMC Level 2 certification shows our commitment to our managed service clients and will assist in making their certification assessments easier and more cost effective," said Ariento CEO Chris Rose. "We've been through countless CMMC Level 2 assessments at this point, including ones administered by the DIBCAC to be an authorized C3PAO, but the official certification is something we decided was the right thing to do for our managed services clients."

Over the past 5+ years, Ariento has helped prepare hundreds of organizations of all sizes across the United States and abroad for the CMMC rollout through its advisory consulting and managed services business lines. To inquire about Ariento's CMMC services, visit? https://www.ariento.com/cmmc .

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program was developed to fortify the Defense contractor base against the rising threat of cyber-attacks and safeguard sensitive data shared by the DoD with industry. After more than four years of development, assessments have begun this year and are expected to be enforced in contracts in 2026.

About Ariento Inc.:?Ariento is the #1 combined CMMC managed service provider and authorized C3PAO and a premier provider of cybersecurity and IT solutions for government contractors and organizations. As an authorized C3PAO, reseller and MSP, Ariento offers a suite of services designed to assist clients in navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity regulations and standards.

