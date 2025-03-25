As UHNW Women's Influence Grows, Matter Family Office is Setting New Standards for Success

Firm Sees Positive Business Outcomes as it Meets the Challenge of the Changing Role of Women in Ultra High Net Worth Families

Women now control 32% of global wealth, yet they remain underrepresented in financial leadership and underserved by traditional family offices. While many firms struggle to adapt, Matter Family Office has led a transformation in wealth management by prioritizing female and all generational leadership, advisor development and specialized learning programs designed for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) women for more than two decades.

Under the leadership of Managing Partner, Kathy Lintz, Matter Family Office is a rare example of a firm where women thrive at every level-as both advisors and clients. With a workforce that is 50% female, far exceeding the industry average of 18%, the firm has built a model that aligns wealth with legacy, purpose and personal fulfillment.

"Women are not just wealth holders. They are leaders, stewards and visionaries," said Lintz. "Matter Family Office is creating a new standard for family offices by ensuring women are at the center of leadership, advisory services and client experience."

Women in Leadership at Matter Family Office

Matter Family Office's approach to leadership development has driven growth in assets under management, client retention and employee satisfaction, proving that responding to client trends with tailored programs and knowledgeable advisors who are trained to meet the needs of an increasingly female client base is good for business.

The firm's success was highlighted at the 2025 UHNW Institute's Human Capital Practice Management Clinic, where Lintz led a discussion on the importance of combining technical expertise with interpersonal skills-a principle embedded in the firm's approach to advisor training.

"Our advisors are more than technical experts. They are thought partners," said Courtney Pullen, chief learning officer at Matter Family Office. "For UHNW women, financial planning is deeply personal. It is about preparing the next generation, maintaining family values and ensuring wealth serves a greater purpose."

Client Learning Programs Designed for UHNW Women and Their Families

As more women create, inherit and manage wealth, they are demanding a more personalized and values-driven advisory experience. In particular, women tend to conflate financial security with family security and care.

Matter Family Office has developed more than 25 proprietary learning programs designed to help women and their families navigate values-driven financial decision-making with confidence.

Learning Programs That Support Women in Wealth

Wealth Integration Workshops help women build a stronger, more empowered relationship with money

Leadership and Communication Training is tailored to the experiences of female wealth holders

Facilitation Programs for Women help female clients articulate and achieve their financial goals

New Couples Program supports women and men navigating wealth discussions with partners

Planning for Loss Program prepares female clients for legacy and intergenerational wealth transitions

Matter Family Office takes a unique approach by encouraging its own advisors to complete these learning programs before offering them to clients, reinforcing a culture of ongoing professional and personal development.

"At Matter Family Office, we 'eat our own cooking,'" said Pullen. "The tools we offer to families are the same ones we use ourselves. This ensures our advisors are uniquely prepared to serve UHNW women with insight, empathy and expertise."

The Future of Women and Wealth Management

Matter Family Office's pioneering model is reshaping the family office industry, ensuring that women-both as clients and advisors-are fully equipped to lead in wealth management.

"Women do not just need financial advisors. They need trusted partners," said Lintz. "Matter Family Office is building a wealth management experience where women are at the center of every conversation, strategy and decision."

As the firm expands its influence, its client centered approach proves that elevating women in wealth is not just a competitive advantage-it is the future of family offices.

About Matter Family Office

Founded in 1990, Matter Family Office is an independent multi-family office that empowers ultra-high-net-worth families to achieve long-term success. Through an integrated, personalized approach to wealth management, Matter serves as a strategic partner, guiding families to navigate wealth complexities, make informed decisions and build enduring legacies. Learn more at Matter Family Office. Advisory services are offered by Matter LLC, dba Matter Family Office, which is a registered investment adviser."

