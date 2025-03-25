Request Finance Hits $1 Billion in Bill Payments, Secures Strategic Funding to Scale Stablecoins & Fiat Finance

PARIS, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are rapidly adopting stablecoins and crypto for payments. Request Finance has now processed over $1 billion in transactions, proving that demand for secure, compliant finance solutions is stronger than ever. To drive its next phase of growth, the company has also secured new strategic funding, backed by Bpifrance (the French sovereign investment bank), alongside continued support from leading investors such as Balderton and Xange, as well as key clients.

Powering the Future of Crypto & Fiat Finance

Request Finance has become the go-to platform for managing stablecoins, crypto, and fiat payments. The software enables businesses to send, receive, and track transactions securely and compliantly. Industry leaders like The Sandbox, OpenZeppelin, Arbitrum, Bonk, and Beam rely on Request Finance to manage accounts payable, receivable, and on-chain accounting.

"With over $1 billion in bill payments processed, we're proving that crypto, especially stablecoins, is no longer just an alternative. It's becoming the backbone of global business finance," said Christophe Lassuyt, CEO of Request Finance. "This milestone, combined with our latest funding, allows us to double down on product innovation, compliance, and partnerships, making crypto payments safer, easier, and more scalable than ever."

Strategic Growth: Acquisitions & Compliance Leadership

Request Finance continues to expand its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. The recent acquisition of Consola Finance (now Request Accounting ) strengthens its crypto accounting suite; while the acquisition of Pay.so (Now Request Technologies) makes on and off-ramping a breeze, ensuring businesses can move seamlessly between crypto and fiat.

The company is also advancing its compliance efforts in preparation for MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, reinforcing its role as a trusted, regulatory-compliant solution for crypto finance across Europe and beyond.

A Defining Moment for Crypto Payments

With a record-breaking $1 billion in payments, new funding, and strategic acquisitions, Request Finance is accelerating the mainstream adoption of crypto for global business operations. Request Finance is a trusted leader as more enterprises seek secure, scalable, and compliant ways to integrate stablecoins into their finance operations.

About Request Finance

Request Finance is the leading all-in-one platform for managing crypto and fiat operations. It provides businesses with a secure, compliant, automated invoicing, bill payments, and crypto accounting solution. Hundreds of companies rely on Request Finance to process over $1 billion in transactions, ensuring regulatory compliance while streamlining their financial operations.

